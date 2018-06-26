The Rockets Are Reportedly Still ‘All In’ On Trying To Sign LeBron James

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LeBron James
06.26.18 40 mins ago

Getty Image

In case you haven’t heard, LeBron James is going to be a free agent on July 1, unless he decides to opt-in to his $35 million player option for next season.

The majority of NBA teams will wait patiently for James to make his decision, as his next destination will determine what other top free agents do and what teams have cap space to make other major moves. For the few with legitimate chances at James, they will try their best to woo James to join them, although without elaborate presentations as has been requested by LeBron.

The Lakers and Cavs are the frontrunners for James, with the Sixers still expected to make a push. The Spurs are all but out of the running given their situation with Kawhi Leonard and their stuffed cap sheet, but the Rockets, despite a similar logjam on their cap sheet, still plan on making a strong push for James.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyHouston RocketsLeBron James

