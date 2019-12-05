The Rockets Have Taken The Title Of The NBA’s Top Villains

A weird side-effect of the Golden State Warriors’ struggles this season has been the pause in the normal lifecycle of a villain. They went from being a fun and likable group of overachievers (say, the Mark Jackson years), to a team that finally got over the hump (2015 title), to the top dog that got knocked from its perch (2016 Finals), to the ultimate monster (2017, 2018 titles), to last year’s group that began showing cracks in the armor before everything fell apart. All that was left was for them to receive their comeuppance in the form of a major step back, but for a myriad of reasons, that hasn’t happened to the extent anyone anticipated.

A recent piece by Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report indicated that with Kevin Durant gone and Klay Thompson sidelined, opposing teams were ready to tee off on a flawed team led by Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The issue was that Curry then got hurt and Green was put on a load management plan, in part because of some injuries that had popped up. As a result, the team has been extremely bad, but outside of when Green and D’Angelo Russell have been healthy, it’s been like watching opposing squads beat up on the Process Sixers, a group of youngsters and journeymen who play hard but don’t have enough firepower to win games (or even keep it all that close) most nights.

This has been part of the reason why ratings have been down. The ultra-injured Warriors have been on TV a lot, and no one really wants to watch get blown out unless their collection of big names are on the floor. Plus, let’s face it, there’s a huge void for a bad guy to fill while Golden State isn’t Golden State, because few emotions are more visceral than spite, and getting to root against teams you hate is a feeling people can’t resist.

The good news is that this void can be filled pretty easily by the team that has oftentimes served as the biggest thorn in the side of the Warriors over the years: The Houston Rockets. And much like Dennis Feinstein, it can come off like they are nourished by hatred.

More than any other basketball team, the Rockets are built around a concept, one that posits that trimming the fat and playing as efficient a brand of basketball as possible will lead to a championship. There is, legitimately, something really admirable about this — players, coaches, and the front office are all ostensibly on the same wavelength in this endeavor and have been for years, even as their aspirations of winning a ring have fallen short thanks to injuries and the existence of the aforementioned Warriors superteam. Staying the course when the outcome is reached is easy, but refraining from veering off the road you’re going down when things don’t work is really, really hard.

They’ve made alterations to their team, sure, but they are always within the framework of this quest for hyperefficiency. This is something that drives people totally insane, because at their core, the Rockets are ideologues. Like with any sort of belief system, whether it be in politics or religion or anything else, hearing a group proclaim what they think at every turn can be maddening. It’s why even though the math might say that James Harden is one of the greatest players ever in terms of generating points for his team, Daryl Morey proclaiming he is a better scorer than Michael Jordan and saying it is “literally a fact” elicits groans.

With regards to Harden specifically, my pal Chris Towers of CBS Sports raised a good point. What he is doing right now, at least in terms of raw numbers, is nothing short of insane. He’s averaging nearly 40 points per game on ridiculous efficiency numbers, and yet the reaction tends to stem from how un-aesthetically pleasing his game is.

He had 50 points tonight to bring his average to 39.5, and absolutely nobody enjoyed it or found it compelling. This feels like a really big problem! https://t.co/qn3uOb22yI — boydgenius (@CTowersCBS) December 4, 2019

To be clear, the games where Harden is cooking are spellbinding. When he’s hitting threes and torching defenders en route to the rim, then using the fear he instills in opposing defenses as a way to get his teammates wide open shots, he is legitimately unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The issues tend to come on nights like Tuesday, when Harden scored 50 points against the San Antonio Spurs but went 11-for-38 and 4-for-20 from the three-point line. Add in that he shot 24 free throws and the whole thing was just a slog.