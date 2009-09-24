Houston Rockets New Uniform

The Sixers officially dropped new uniforms yesterday, as did the Charlotte Bobcats. Last night the Houston Rockets unveiled a new alternate road jersey.
MyFoxHouston.com says that of the new jerseys: “The red color is not quite the same as their other jerseys and the fabric has a different look and feel.”
What do you think of the new jersey?
Team China
man I want the whole corporate id from the mid-90´s back. Hakeem and Clyde looked so good
yuck.
i agree, the Hakeem and Co. prime years had the best Rockets unis.
@abpin –
Great call. You’re right – they do look like they should be labeled “Team China Alternate Road Uniforms.”
Team China without a Chinese player playing for them.
Looks like a WNBA jersey to me!
McDonald’s endorsement
No one was available to model it? It’s looking kind of sad clipped to the curtain.
Why is it hung so awkwardly?? Looks like no one really gave a shit when they put it up… then again it looks like no one gave a shit when they designed it either, lol.
It’s amazing how bad 90% of sports jerseys are. These aren’t all that bad, but just in general, it’s like that’s the one thing they can’t seem to figure out….
Didn’t they just get new uniforms a few season ago?
The font looks like the intro to a terrible Halloween movie special.
it’s team china’s road jersey… hahahaha! who designed this piece of crap? they should stick to their throwback jerseys if this is the case….
@12
TRUE THAT!!!!
Crap. (short comment)
I would like to know what “The Real Tyrone” thinks about these ugly mofo’s
Damnit!!! Ronald McDonald at half-time and fuckin Hulkamania at The Toyota Center. I still luv my Rockets but why the weakness.. shoulda been sold on NBA.com 4 the women.. Its Team China endorsed by Mickey D’s. FML. Worst Rocket Seaon ever from a fans perspective. They still gonna do it up though…
Not the prettiest unis
They shouldve made it red & black or red with black and white trim
I hope this means the end of those stupid red and white “ray gun” uniforms. They are horrible.
Apparently they are going to play the Chinese national anthem before games now…
@comment #9
“Why is it hung so awkwardly?”
That’s what she said.
Why wont they just go back to the old uniforms
LOL @20
“Why is it hung so awkwardly?”, said Mrs.Odom during their honeymoon.
This fits the season’s theme of “this one doesn’t count, catch us on tv next year after we trade for our new stars.”
They should have waited until next summer, when they could show a new uniform on Bosh or Wade or whomever they get for the McGrady money.
BREAKING NEWS: Houston Rockets just changed their name to Guangdong Rockets with Ronald McDo as their mascot.
Go Rockets!!! Shinghai Fonglai Hoshini!
If you’re gonna do this colorway, do it right. Do the Hakeem and Clyde jerseys. In fact, all teams should go back to their most popular throwbacks permanently.
the R is for Ronald Mcdonnald
but hey at least they’re gonna sell jerseys again now all they need is another all star next to yao to watch sells blow up
R is for Rehab. Since all the Rockets stars are rehabbing injuries time and again
R is for Retards. Because… all of them are.
These Matador unis are a perfect fit for the Rockets defensive schemes.
HULKAMANIA IS RUNNIN’ WILD!
Massive improvement.
They’re not that bad. I love how they say Houston on the front like the old jerseys, and that they’re a throwback to the Dream Shake days…very nice look, can’t wait to buy one!!
I like it not as much as last season’s jerseys but they could have done worse
i would ask for a trade if i have to wear those.. ugly, plain and ugly..
they should have gone wit dat blue like they did in ’02-03′ season dat yellow and red is like team china hopefully they wont be as bad lol
the mcdonalds colorway is back…damn all is going back to the past…i think these are better than the last few years or those navy blue pinstrip joints!
These are the best uniforms ever!
-El ChapulÃn Colorado
hhahaha @1 sooooooo true
Not bad! I love it!
Wow i always thought that rockets unis where crapy , but this cmon man i mean this a you for real?… probably second ugliest jersey…
Horrible.
Looks like a bad jr. high uni.
font looks terrible……….
yeah i would agree that the colors are similar with china’s jersey. :) hehe
should just stick with the retro unis, font looks awful
why do i feel like im looking at the hulkster. what you going to do when hulkamainia run wild on you lol.
They need to go back to the old uniforms from back in the day. 94-95 year! This one is ok but it has nothing on the year they won the title.
Lets keep the past with the past Im sooo not feeling this jersey, what was so wrong with the red & white?
Maaan no wonder economy is f’d up! Who gonna but that costume!?!?!? Lol they pay all that money to design a jersey but they seem to only make it worse!!! First was the thunders and Now the rockets??? some one needs to be shot!!!
It looks WNBA.
Ketchup and Mustard are never a good combo.
A few years ago, the San Diego Chargers started wearing those powder blue throwbacks, occasionally…Everyone (especially Chis Berman) liked the white helmets and pastel jerseys…they liked ’em so much, that the team changed the whole uniform in ’07…I really liked the intimidating navy blue and gold color scheme (didnt LT look tougher in that dark blue helmet with the dark eye shield?)…My point is that I like the new alternate Rockets uniforms alot……as an occasional alternate jersey…we should definately keep the classy red,grey & white uniforms going for a while….they just feel right.