Houston Rockets New Uniform

09.24.09

The Sixers officially dropped new uniforms yesterday, as did the Charlotte Bobcats. Last night the Houston Rockets unveiled a new alternate road jersey.

MyFoxHouston.com says that of the new jerseys: “The red color is not quite the same as their other jerseys and the fabric has a different look and feel.”

What do you think of the new jersey?

