The Houston Rockets Have Fired Head Coach Kevin McHale After Their Abysmal Start

11.18.15 2 years ago
Kevin McHale

USA TODAY Sports

Following a disastrous 4-7 start to the season, the Houston Rockets have fired head coach Kevin McHale, who signed an extension with the team last December.

The Rockets were a popular pick to make the Finals this year, especially because they hardly lost anyone from their Conference Finals run last season, and acquired Ty Lawson from the Denver Nuggets. However, they started this season 0-3, becoming the first team in NBA history to lose its first three games by 20 or more points.

