The Houston Rockets Delivered High Art On Rodeo Night

Move over High Noon, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Magnificent Seven, and A Fistful of Dollars, because the Western canon is about to get dunked on.

On an otherwise dreary Tuesday night in January, the Houston Rockets decided to unleash upon an unsuspecting world 14 seconds of unbridled joy, confusion, triumph, and hope.

Why? Why does any master of the genre create? Would you ask renowned émigrés of Expressionism, dubbed the “Master of Darkness” by the British Film Institute, Fritz Lang, why he felt the need to make Metropolis? Or metaphysical genius, Andre Tarkovsky, why he woke up one day and went, “Huh, a movie about ennui, regret, and space, I’m gonna do it”? Absolutely not, no you wouldn’t.

Well actually the Rockets did it because it was Rodeo Night, but it’s a small digression nonetheless.

The film — let’s give it the respect of calling it what it is — opens by physically having two humble, wooden barn doors slide open, thereby inviting us into the world it is going to showcase. A subtle touch with just the right sound mixing so as not to draw our attention, now piqued, away from the figure coming toward us. What hero is this? Will we come to understand his psyche, share in his dreams? And why is he twisting his hand around like that?

“Heyyyy Rockets fans!” greets small forward, Armoni Brooks, shattering the fourth wall. Okay, we think, we can play this part, “Rockets fans.” After all, he has greeted us with such familiarity.

“It’s time for the mechanical bull cam!” Brooks says. For a second, mesmerized by the way his twirling hand has synced up with the rhythm of his words, we have zero understanding of what is going on. But then like a siren song out of the darkness, a cow makes a long, rallying moo. It’s around this point that we also recognize the backdrop as a cow’s hide — a spotty, galactic universe. Is it moving? Are we ever not in this life?