The Rockets Are Reportedly ‘Strong Frontruners’ To Acquire Carmelo Anthony

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Carmelo Anthony
07.13.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Over the last few days, it has become obvious that there’s no chance Carmelo Anthony will be on the Oklahoma City Thunder next season. The relationship between the two sides has seemed to get to a point where Anthony wants out, and the Thunder are more than willing to oblige.

Oklahoma City has a few mechanisms through which it can part ways with Anthony — he can be bought out, traded, or the team can use its stretch provision to get rid of him. As for where he will land, well, that’s still very much up in the air, but whatever team acquires Anthony will hope he’s able to find the form that evaded him for most of last season.

Apparently, when the dust settles on Anthony, the Houston Rockets are the most likely landing spot as of right now, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYHouston RocketsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP