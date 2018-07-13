Getty Image

Over the last few days, it has become obvious that there’s no chance Carmelo Anthony will be on the Oklahoma City Thunder next season. The relationship between the two sides has seemed to get to a point where Anthony wants out, and the Thunder are more than willing to oblige.

Oklahoma City has a few mechanisms through which it can part ways with Anthony — he can be bought out, traded, or the team can use its stretch provision to get rid of him. As for where he will land, well, that’s still very much up in the air, but whatever team acquires Anthony will hope he’s able to find the form that evaded him for most of last season.

Apparently, when the dust settles on Anthony, the Houston Rockets are the most likely landing spot as of right now, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.