How does LeBron James going to Miami affect his legacy?

Nobody had to ask why the first issue of Dime to drop this summer had LeBron James on the cover. To basketball fans both hardcore and casual, LeBron was the biggest story of the offseason, as his free agency drama played out in front of an audience of millions and sparked emotional responses during and after his decision was made.

Two competing sides emerged: (1) Those who believe LeBron did the smart and humble thing by setting himself up to win a handful of NBA championships at the expense of future scoring titles and solo glory, and (2) Those who believe LeBron tarnished his chances of being considered one of the greatest players of all-time and showed his true colors by ditching Cleveland to take what might be a secondary role to Dwyane Wade in Miami.

Now that LeBron is getting settled in Miami and we know what the Heat roster will look like (at least for next season), it makes sense to start speculating on what’s next. Will LeBron be “The Man” on this team like he’s been on every other team his entire life, or will D-Wade continue to hold that spot? Will the Heat win a championship in Year 1 of the “Super-Friends” era, or will it take more time? Will LeBron slide into the role of NBA villain, or will his fans come flocking back as soon as he starts making highlights again?

Those are just some of the questions we’ll have answered in a few months, but in the meantime, we’ll ask:

How does LeBron going to Miami affect his legacy?

Tell us what you think and we’ll print some of the best answers in the next issue of Dime. (We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.)