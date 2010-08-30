How does LeBron James going to Miami affect his legacy?

Nobody had to ask why the first issue of Dime to drop this summer had LeBron James on the cover. To basketball fans both hardcore and casual, LeBron was the biggest story of the offseason, as his free agency drama played out in front of an audience of millions and sparked emotional responses during and after his decision was made.
Two competing sides emerged: (1) Those who believe LeBron did the smart and humble thing by setting himself up to win a handful of NBA championships at the expense of future scoring titles and solo glory, and (2) Those who believe LeBron tarnished his chances of being considered one of the greatest players of all-time and showed his true colors by ditching Cleveland to take what might be a secondary role to Dwyane Wade in Miami.
Now that LeBron is getting settled in Miami and we know what the Heat roster will look like (at least for next season), it makes sense to start speculating on what’s next. Will LeBron be “The Man” on this team like he’s been on every other team his entire life, or will D-Wade continue to hold that spot? Will the Heat win a championship in Year 1 of the “Super-Friends” era, or will it take more time? Will LeBron slide into the role of NBA villain, or will his fans come flocking back as soon as he starts making highlights again?
Those are just some of the questions we’ll have answered in a few months, but in the meantime, we’ll ask:
How does LeBron going to Miami affect his legacy?
Tell us what you think and we’ll print some of the best answers in the next issue of Dime. (We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.)
lebran james is the best
Best side kick ever?
Oh shit…. here we go. Another article that will pull close to 100 posts.
IMO, unless he averages a triple double, he won’t be MVP as “Mo” of the 3 stooges.
Also, i think the Heat will be both Lebron’s and Dwayne’s team. Lebron will run the point, and Wade will lead the team in scoring. Bosh won’t get the spotlight when they win but will take a lot of the blame in losses because of his mediocre defence.
Eventually, i think they’ll get their ring(s) but I think Durant will garner more the the individual attention than Lebron will. And that will make Lebron jealous like the bitch he is.
Just my opinion.
Sorry this is so long. I wrote this days ago and it seems relevant to post:
Pressure busts pipes. I learned this in 5th grade when I approached Sarah, the girl I was madly in love with. The pressure I felt made me sweat, stutter, and even forget what I was saying. After that brief conversation with her I learned that being a single 5th grade boy was actually better, and consisted of less pressure, than having Sarah as my girlfriend. I didn’t want to wake up every morning concerned about my clothing, image, confidence, and perceived coolness around Sarah. That would have been too much work and too much pressure. Besides 5th grade is a time you are supposed to enjoy.
And for all of these reasons I completely agree with Lebron James’ decision to go to Miami. Pressure busts pipes, and the water level was only increasing in Cleveland. The entire city seemed to be suffocating him more and more every day. He was all the city had to love, hold on to, and claim as their own. He was also the only one they could criticize, get angry with, and threaten a possible break up with. He had to wake up every morning concerned about his clothing, image, confidence, and perceived coolness while in Cleveland. Cleveland was Lebron’s Sarah. He wasn’t willing or even able to really commit to her. Real love and happiness are not accomplished when you are constantly under strain and stress. Waking up every morning bombarded with smothering expectations is not what living out your dream is all about.
Another thing I learned in 5th grade is that recess was the best time of the day. Sure it was tiring and draining as I ran around full speed the whole time with my friends. Sure I got into fights, disputes, and disagreements with classmates as we played on the playground. But it was absolute fun! As a 30 year old writer who faces many deadlines I often wish I could go back to 5th grade recess, the best time in life. And guess what? That’s exactly what Lebron just did. The only thing is he is getting paid millions of dollars to do so. He gets to run around with his best friends Wade and Bosh on one of the best playground facilities ever known, South Beach! Not only that but his childhood dream of winning a championship seems far more reachable in Miami compared to Cleveland.
Lebron James has learned everything I learned in 5th grade and is living it out. Instead of wasting his time under the ball and chain of serving Sarah (Cleveland) he has opted to have fun at recess with his best friends. And for that I’m happy for Lebron, because 5th grade only comes around once in a lifetime.
@bobby stew
Usually I don’t read long posts, but since you wrote it a while ago, I took the time.
Your post was well written but it supports that his legacy as potentially one of the greats was tarnished.
The greats welcome and succeed under pressure. The metaphor you used says that he couldn’t handle the pressure so he bolted to an easier situation.
Difficult. His numbers are are off the charts. But to be that good and not have a Championship (rightly) raises eyebrows. He needs to win at least 2 rings to attain undisputed top-10 all-time status, whereas 1 ring with the Cavs would have meant more. He now looks weak, but everyone knows he is the best all-round talent in the NBA.
There has never been a player like him , and I feel James will usher in the era of the “conglomerate”, whereby stars will take less to team up with star players e.g. Paul, Anthony and D.Williams in a few years. In a weird way he has forged a new legacy that cannot be compared. Out of HS, he IMMEDIATELY took over, got all the individual accolades, and has done what legends of yesteryear did: Team up with great players.
The difference is, he didn’t wait until he was “washed up”.
LBJ has always been his own man, as witnessed by the business model he uses to negotiate contracts, and the way he promotes his brand. He can challenge Bird as best SF of all-time, but the number one spot may be beyond him now.
Why are we still talking about this?? I didnt even read the article cause I’m sooo sick of hearing about it.. Why don’t we wait and see how this all plays out between the lines.. and THEN we can see what it did to his legacy.
And shouldn’t your legacy be discussed after your done playing not during you career..
@ JAY
thanks for reading it. I agree with u that he avoided the pressure. But there are different types of pressure. Some pressure is inevitable and necessary, and some pressure is not needed and avoidable. I think this was the later kind. This does tarnish his legacy but it may improve his life.
He will go down as a great player. An All Time Great. He will play hard, and we will be entertained for the next 7 years. He might get a ring or two. If he doesn’t win a championship he will still be an ALL TIME GREAT and maybe the best Small Forward EVER.
@bobby stew: “This does tarnish his legacy but it may improve his life.”
In a regular joe’s mindset, i agree 110%.
However Lebron was talking about building his legacy since he came into the league. I’m sure it will make his NBA journey more relaxed, but his life continues after his playing career. Realistically, for somebody who came into the league talking “legacy”, it could be one of those things that sits in the back of his mind… “could I have done it without Dwayne and Chris?”
What the hell, I’ll pitch in my 2 cents again.
His legacy is forever tarnished now. If he wants to be truly great, he should have won the ring on his own, not by joining his enemies.
He basically joined the nWo, with Wade and Bosh being Hall and Nash, he pulled a Hulk Hogan heel turn. nWo = cHeat.
I think LBGay’s just too immature to win on his own, so this was the easy way out. He took a dive against the Celtics in the last playoffs because he couldn’t handle people talking about his mom. Didn’t anyone ever insult his mom while he was in school, or was everyone too busy kissing his ass?
what legacy?
yeah, what legacy?
In my view, it takes lebron from being a legitimate heir to Jordans throne to becoming just another all time great, no matter how many rings lebron gets. Part of being considered in the best of all time conversation is to LEAD your team to hoisting the championship. Its always been that way, and it won’t ever change. The reason why elgin baylor and jerry west are not on the level of a bill russell is due to the fact west an baylor EVEN with wilt one year could not beat russell and win the chip. They couldn’t lead their team to the chip. Lebron is joining a team with a guy on his level and has already carried his team to the championship, with a cast that was arguably just as talented as lebrons clevelamd squad with the x factor being Pat riley was coach and a younger shaq. All the greats had periods where they got frustrated because they could not win Jordan, Isiah, Hakeem, Shaq even Kobe recently but they kept fighting and pushed their franchises as a whole to get better and look what happened winning became the norm. Lebron ducked the challenged placed on every top tier player, and its a shame he couldve MAYBE pushed Jordan to the side and became the greatest!
On another note, I’m glad all the cHeat staff agreed to take a pay cut last season. I guess this is why they did it, so LBGay, Wade, and Bosh get could multi-millions of more $, and the ball boys and janitors can go back to making minimum wage.
@Mike:
You’re a patheti fool. No one does it by themselves, everbody had a superior supporting cast/ teammates – from Magic and Bird to MJ to Kobe. Why should LBJ be left with a washed up Jamison, while Wade can have Bosh and Kobe can have Gasol? It doesn’t make sense. Jamison is not in Bosh’s league, Gasol is better than both of them and he is part of the Championship team. That’s the team to beat.
I guess you’re a moron from cleveland or extremeyl young to rant and to completely fail to present any arguemntation why CLE was better than MIA (no way BTW). LBJ made it clear he wanted to be in place with the potential to win multiple rings and where other individuals can take over the game if necessary (aka legit supporting cast). The Cavs have failed to meet this criteria, so he left. Bottom line.
He took the safe and easy way out. It’s actually a smart move in his part. He chose the best team that can give him a championship(s). Eventually Wade’s going to be too old to do the things he does and LBJ is going to take that team over. He put himself in a situation wherein he can win championships right from the start and set himself up to be the leader of the team and lead it for more championships in the future. I still hate him for choosing the Heat but I can’t really blame him.
LBJ couldn’t do it on his own with the supporting cast in small market Cleveland. If he would have been drafted by a large market team/organization, things would be different. It’s that simple. Don’t believe me? Look at the list of past NBA champions and see how few small market teams have won.
A lot of people just use this as an excuse to hate more. Pretty sad. If you want to hate on someone, try hating on your beloved Kobe, who raped a girl. That really happened. He raped her.
And I’m not really an LBJ fan, but I can see that he is an athletic beast. He’s immature and has been coddled since he was 10, but he’s a damn good basketball player. Kobe is also a damn good basketball player (with an obviously bigger drive to win than LBJ).
There is the MJ side of it and the KG side of it.
With the MJ side, his greatness will always be debated cause you had some of the greatest (Kobe, MJ, Bird…ect) that did it on their own terms and teams. So with him leaving to do it an easier way, he leaves that area of his career always up for discussion.
Then there is the KG side of it that says don’t waist your time rotting in a city and on a team where winning a championship is not likely going to happen. If you stay then you run the risk of falling off into that Barkley area of chasing a ring when it’s to late and your skills have diminished to much.
Sort of like MJ’s way of getting a ring vs. Drexler’s.
Now it’s Kobe’s vs. LeBron’s.
like some others have posted a legacy doesn’t start until you’ve left the game. You can post numbers and get rings to make that legacy more mythical and story worthy but as of right now there is no legacy. If making bad decisions (depends on who you talk to this wasn’t a bad one) kills this so called legacy then we wouldn’t be talking about so many great players of the past. Sports fans love to love, but they also love to hate. Just like with Kobe, fans will be back in LBJ’s pocket once he fills those rings. When he says, “I’m done,” then let’s open up the legacy forum.
The proof of Bron’s Legacy will now have to be in the pudding. And that means Championships. Nothing less, nothing more. There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Bron will be a HOF’er with incredible stats, and awards. He’s proven that. He’s one of the greats.
How that translates into multiple championships is what’s to be seen. Does Miami pull off something great for many seasons to come? Or will it all implode around them?
Lebron’s own legacy is affected by how many rings he’ll have at the end. When all is said and done.. is he in the ranks of Jordan, Magic and Bird? Or Barkley, Nique, and Malone/Stockton?
My vote is multiple championships. But the fun will be in the journey. The league has a team to hate now. Which should be very fun to watch.
everyone should quit hating on lebron for this… sure he formed a team that should rape all other teams for years to come but isn’t the goal to win championships?
look at guys like allen iverson, tracy mcgrady, charles barkley… all great talents that never won championships. i’m sure t-mac and ai would gladly have played together if they knew where they would be at this point in their careers.
lebron has been in the league for 7 years now… if you were him would you really want to go another 3-4 years ad not win a championship? even if he stayed with cleveland he’d still be getting criticized.
“50 told me go ‘head switch the style up and if they hate then let em’ hate and watch the money pile up”
that’s what lebron did so hate away, odds are he’ll have his rings…
Championship just help with the argument of being in the best group, its not a sole measurement or Horry and Kerr would be talked about being the best.
Also the talk of CTown being a small market, they’ve had the best record in the NBA, this isn’t Minny who barely made the playoffs. Good job by Miami tanking it the last 2 years, if those three didn’t plan this then Riley has to be the worst owner ever! He took that team and got rid of everybody, even with Wade they’d have that place half full. Miami fans were horrible, now they are selling out and everybody is a fan.
I think it hurts Lebron’s legacy and takes him out of any discussion of every being mentioned with the greats but at least he’ll have fun!
If Lil Wayne stayed with the Hot Boys would he be considered one of the best rappers of ALL TIME?
Let the man play his game before we go ahead and talk about his “legacy”
If he wins multiple titles and his #s don’t dip drastically, we will be talking he is one of the best ever. If he fails to win rings, then he will still go down as a top tier player but will be regarded less than Malone and Barkley because of the team he set up.
I don’t beleive him going to Miami was a bad move. I only think that the TV show he put on was a dumb move. Joining one legit star and one legit franchise player is a smart move. Rings are not guaranteed and the shelf life for a player is very small.
The only thing that will affect his legacy, will be how he plays in his 30’s. Right now, he bulls over anyone trying to stop him from getting to the basket. He is bigger, stronger, quicker, faster, and more athletic than anyone in the league who tries to guard him.
When all that weight he is carrying starts to affect his agility and athleticism, will he be able to be effective? If yes, then he will be regarded as a top level player. If no, then he will go in the Derrick Coleman tier, great #’s but nothing to show for it.
Lebron will win most likely three or four championships. If this is about legacy then he will be remembered as a great player not top ten greatest but a great player. he will go into the Hall of Fame and so forth, which i suppose is fine with him. But at least we can put to rest the jordan comparisons and anything that has to do with the greatest that has laced them up talk. I never personally felt he had it at heart the will work ethic or selfishness to be Jordan or Kobe like. But hey we always need guys to be good, greatness, competitive nature is a born quality. Good luck to the Heat, sadly good by to basketball parody and competition. What happen to wanting to beat a guy because he was as good as you? Or what happen to changing a city because they built themselves around you? What happen to standing for something, other then a sign of the times? I’m left wondering what is still original?
Is basketball really a business….Jordan played for crums all but three years of his career with the bulls, check his salary history. But I will never question love of the game, just playing basketball. The better question is does Lebron care about his legacy?
Theres no way you can compare Jordan having Pippen to Lebron joining Wade & Bosh in Miami. The Bulls were built mainly threw the draft and a few little trades here & there, no free-agency.
Putting big egos together (after they’ve already become big egos) on the same team is a recipe for disaster. When the Lakers brought Shaq over to Kobe’s team it was clear both of them didn’t want to share the spotlight and each wanted to ‘run’ the Lakers. It took a Zen master in Phil Jackson to create an environment where they could actually ‘tolerate’ each other on the court. Who is going to make this happen in Miami with not 2, but 3 massive egos?? I don’t see it happening. This experiment will fail miserably.
@ Sebastian
You’re a dumbass that can’t spell, or think rationally. Hell, can you even read? You make it seem like the Cavs had peeked already, and that’s simply not true. I never compared his most recent team to anyone MJ ever had. I never said the Cavs were better than the Heat, nor did I insinuate anything closely resembling so.
By comparison, you could say MJ had Pippen, but Wade is leagues better than Pippen. And who would you compare Bosh to from Jordan’s team(s)? Luc Longley?
Jesus, you are so God-damn stupid.
@ Poppi Gee
You’re absolutely right. Garnett never turned his back on the Wolves. Hell, they traded him. KG still gets standing ovations when he returns to Minny. I don’t think LBGay’s gonna get the same treatment. Not to mention that LBGay’s mileage isn’t the same as KG’s was when he got traded, which supports why Sebastian is such a dumbass.
@24 – Keep on writing and talking ’cause i’m feeling what you sayin’ pimpin…
kobe gets crap all the time for winning his first 3 rings with shaq. Lebron is prolly gonna win one but piggy backing with Dwade and Bosh. And Dwade won his with shaq also. Dwade is good but come on, there is no way in hell he wins that without shaq. No way, maybe get to the playoffs but no way he wins that without shaq. Plus Lebron has done anything yet. scoring titles, MVP’s so what triple doubles. Iverson has won an MVP so has Steve Nash and Dirk. Jason kidd has triple doubles too. Lebron can never be considered the best any more. ever
@ bobby stew
With or without the hot boys lil wayne should never be consider the greatest. ever
What legacy? Lebron hasn’t done anything besides market himself successfully. No rings and a couple MVPs. Last i checked people played this game to win. And he hasn’t done that yet; so until he does as far as im concerned Lebron has no legacy outside of clever marketing ploys and a shoe deal.
Why do we all care… Some guys play for the love of game, others for the money. LBJ once said “I play for the team if there’s not team there’s no me.”. I don’t want there to be a next MJ (That’s just me), just like I don’t want there to be another Dr. J or another Magic.
I enjoyed what they gave to the game, and now their time is passed and the torch has been passed. Drop the comparisons and enjoy the game, eff a legacy I just want to see a quality product on the court every night. To hell with the individual, give me back the team game. I love my Spurs team first!
No one has ever said no to LeBron ever since he was a kid, so when they do say no he gets them fired or had them taken off the team. LeBron gets what he wants. If he listened to his “advisers” he would have went to New York to improve his marketing and expand the brand of ‘LeBron James’. If he listened to the mother of his children, he would have stayed in Cleaveland. If he wanted to prove that he is a douchebag and a traitor to the city and team that would do absolutely anything to make him stay, then he would go to Miami to take the easy way out. He knew that the only way for him to be seen to be the next Michael Jordan was to team up with Bosh on Wade’s team to get easier championships. Would Jordan, Bird, Magic do that? Hell No! So yeah, LeBron’s legacy will be of a ring chaser and of a douchebag who left his home state in shambles.
Lebron legacy will be Ok, Cleveland Career stats: 27ppg 7apg 7rpg, 6 years wit Miami he stats should look like something like this 18 to 20ppg 9 to 10apg and the rebounds might stay the same, now add on 4,5 or 6 rings 2 or 3 final mvps, and jus maybe, and that’s ah big maybe another season mvp to add on to his 2 he already had that’s ah fucin legacy fa real. Something like Magics, who never won a title without Kareem who is One of the top 5 or 3 greatest players ever. Magic Shared final mvps wit Kareem and Worthy. Magic 19ppg 11apg 7rpg, 5xchp 3xfinalMvp 3xSeasonMvp. Lebron stats will look something like that when its all said and done and that’s legend shit. His career avg with Cleveland basically looks like Oscar Robertson career stats which is 25ppg 9apg 7rpg the triple dbl king wit one ring, man cutt the bullshit wit this legacy over stuff fa real
It amazes me how some people want to say that Kobe stuck it out with his team. 4 years ago he was publicly griping about leaving town and going to chicago. Magic, Bird, Kobe and MJ all had a hall of famer beside them when they won it all and also benifitted from playing in big cities that attracted other solid role players as well. Its Lebrons life so now the haters have to get over the heartbreak and let him live it.
And please stop with this Jordan,Bird,Magic call up, Lmao! Its killin me, find other player’s to compare this situation to don’t be stupid ass like Mj
Egos….. lol, the biggest ego that ever played was Wilt, I’m gonna make 50pts this hol season and no will touch the ball ha,ha,ha…. that’s Ego my friend
Cleveland sucks, they never put a all-star player around him, and they had 7 years to do it and grabbed nothing but bums, he did the right thing Go Heat!!!!!
@ Jay10do
Just so you know, Wilt Chamberlain led the league in assists.
He also won the chip as the MAN on his team and as a complimentary piece so that scraps that bs ego comment.
Apparently, you also missed how Magic won his first championship, but here’s a clue: Kareem wasn’t on the floor.
Please never compare REAL LEGENDS with REAL LEGACIES to Lebron ever again.
@ D Roc – it’s called posturing. Who’s fault is it that Kobe asked to be traded and the Bulls stupidly refused to part with Deng? Worked for us Laker fans tho. Kobe made his threats and Pau Gasol was on the first thing smokin outta Memphis
You think if Chris Paul didn’t ask to be traded the Hornets grab Ariza?
Nothin wrong with players POSTURING to get their GMs on their job. Gettin tired of this shit dudes talkin like Cleveland just had Lebron twistin in the wind by himself for the last 6 seasons.
Who’s fault is it that Larry Hughes was a stud in DC, then got paid in Cleveland n got satisfied? Is it Cleveland’s fault Dajuan Wagner developed health issues before he could blow up? Is it Cleveland’s fault that Boozer played em and bounced to Utah? Mo Williams. Jamison. Shaq. Gooden. Snow. Varejao. Ricky Davis. Darius Miles. Kapono. Shannon Brown. Delonte. Wallyworld. Joe Smith. Ben Wallace. Hickson. Parker. Moon. Powe.
Lotta talent’s passed thru Cavs jerseys since Lebron got drafted.
Time to re-evaluate Lebron’s skills. In the Finals, Kobe shot like ass, but his teammates stepped up and saved the chip. In the Finals, Pierce, KG and Rondo were on the sidelines as Big Baby and Nate won the game.
What is it about Lebron that his teammates completely disappear in the playoffs when they get tested?
Why is it when he plays like ass, nobody steps up to save the day?
Teammates respect Kobe, respect KG, Pierce, Ray, respect Duncan, Nash. Sell out for them. Maybe it’s time to question if teammates REALLY respect Lebron.
Start with Delonte….
I’m out
can we have 2 MVPs?
Who wouldn’t lead the league in assist when its only ah few teams, 50ppg that’s an ego! At the end of Lebrons career will turn out jus like Magic’s , stat wise for sure. And again that’s legacy fu! No matter what he did or how he left or whatever, numbers dont lie and u watch an see how great his legacy will be. If he signs back wit the Heat after the 6 years here gose the stats: 6-7xChamp 3xFinalMVP 3xSeasonMVP 20.5ppg 10.1apg 8.0rpg “DPOY” (D.Howard won’t get it every yr) and a lot more with that, Str8 LEGACY SHIT FU! Watch and see
@ k.dizzLe Those guys U named r complete bums, what talent, Larry Hughes hahaha!!!!! Bum b4 he got there, Mo Williams! Who in the hell was he b4 he got there Lebron put that fool On, Shaq! OMG!!! This ain’t 2000 stupid Shaq was nothing when he came dumb ass Put him in ah wheelchair, and Jamison man are u serious K.G. destroyed him, respect that wasn’t the deal, he had str8 lames, Kobe OMG! Not one player on the Cavs compares to P.Gasol, or R.Artest not even the Owners, the Coach, which is the greatest Coach ever, u got people like Kareem sitting behind the bench omg!!! Cavs never knew how to win b4 James came and won’t after he’s gone that city won’t win anything period. Go Heat!!! I’m out
@ k.dizzle. ur ah laker fan huh, which is worser, living ur Home state to grab some rings(Lebron) or being ah rapist (Kobe) u tell me, oh yea, I’m out
LOL
I’m gonna go straight to hell if I even pretend to respond mean judgin by the 4 straight postings with no reply, and judging by your grammar, this wouldn’t even be a fair argument.
LMAO! Thank you for lettin my lil cousin see how not to punctuate, spell or make sense.
“Worser?” “Livin your home state?” “Who wouldn’t lead the league in assist when its only ah few teams, 50ppg that’s an ego! At the end of Lebrons career will turn out jus like Magic’s , stat wise for sure. And again that’s legacy fu! No matter what he did or how he left or whatever, numbers dont lie and u watch an see how great his legacy will be”
Did u just compare Lebron to Magic?
You know how many rings Magic has?
LOL Lord have mercy!!!
My lil cuz already counted 10+ errors in your posts.
Lil dude 8. Hopefully, you’re 5…
wow LOL
if at first you don’t succeed, get DWade to do it for you lol
Thanks for the laugh, Jay10WTF. Been a slice LMAO!!!
@Jay10do
You lose.
Game over.
u guys are lame who gives ah damn about how my vocab is, so bac to what i said Lebron career stats will like jus lik Magic when its all said and done just watch and see fu! ur lil 8 year cuz should be in bed WTF is up that late for, oh yea ur jus lik Kobe ah rapists, Lol! Checking for Errors OMG u ah pie u and ya lil cuz, nerds lol!