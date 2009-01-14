How Far Can Shaq Lead the Suns?

Even if the Suns are actively looking forward to a future with Amare as their centerpiece, the reality is that they’ll go only as far as Shaq can take them this season. They’re 8-1 when he’s tallied 20 or more points.
Up until December 9th, the Suns went 12-9 with Shaq in the lineup. During that stretch, the Diesel posted two 20-point outings. But since then, the Big Fella has been the stimulus, scoring 20 points or more in seven of his last eleven games.
“Shaq is playing like the Shaq of old,” Josh Smith said. “And when he is down there making moves … it makes it tough to defend.”
If he’s showing glimpses of his old self, how far can the Suns go?
FIRST!
they are definitely not winning a championship
West Conference Finals, a showdown with Kobe and Company. If the Big fella still has some gas left, him and Amare can abuse the Lakers front line who are still a little soft and make it a great series.
banga- they can win a championship cuz they have the pieces…i dont think it will happen but with the shooters they have if shaq is comanding double and tripple teams anything can happen
you notice all the “shaq is washed up and old” bullshit suddenly just stopped? dude is rockin right now and when he retires i hope to god he still does something with the nba cause his humor, quotes, and personality are still unmatched by anyone..
they are going to the second round..maybe the west finals? but thats doubtful..i dont think they can beat the lakers, spurs, or hornets in a series..i definitely think they are surprising a lot of people that wrote the team off as old and no longer effective without the SSOL D’Antoni system…
…just like Kobe will abuse the Suns backcourt, which became softer when they traded away Raja Bell. Great series alright.
They could win it all if he is productive in the playoffs, no reason to say that’s outside the realm of possibility. More realistically–if he’s productive–they give the Spurs or Hornets or Lakers a good series in the second round, followed by Suns fans, players, and management all crying about something.
LOL..to be honest i think they had every reason to cry about the horry scandal..that was completely unfair and changed the entire series..
With a cast of Nash, Amare, and Richardson they could go all the way if the Diesel plays like young Shaq.
Actually the rules state that if a player steps onto the floor during an altercation they are to be suspended. they broke the rules, it’s that simple.
I think Shaq read the articles the past few years calling him washed up. A motivated Shaq is still a force, even if he’s not the shaq of 5-6 years ago
HerseyHawkins – How can you say they’ll abuse the Lakers front line when we’ve wiped the floor with them in both games this season so far?
This team is built for the playoffs even more so than the regular season imo. Steve Kerr is doing a great job of turning this Dantoni soft team into a real contender. If Shaq plays like his old self like he has been their going to be a scary team come playoff time. Think about how the Heat flew under the radar that year and ended up winning it all. I also think J-Rich will be an upgrade over Bell. Is more athletic and can defend just as well when he puts his mind to it. All those spartan’s are great defenders.
@ Big Shot Bob: Are you out of your MFM? The reason J Rich is perfect for this team is because he plays no D…
you say “I also think J-Rich will be an upgrade over Bell. Is more athletic and can defend just as well when he puts his mind to it”.
I agree he’s more athletic, but the problem is that he never puts his mind to playing defense.
using the suns in 2k9 is awesome, nash is a defensive liability, but the team on offence is a ton of fun.
This season, Shaq has been playing like the second best center in the L. I’m surprised that Amare has not boomed like I thought he would this season. I honestly thought Amare would be killing it. And Nash’s decline has been a huge decline this season…he’s a shell of his MVP self. Finally, I just don’t like Porter and I don’t think he knows defense. (Although I do credit his decision to rest Shaq during the season)
The tools are there…they just need to get it together, really. Any team in the west has to get to the finals through the Lakers. And I just don’t see a team in the west right now that could take them in a 7 game series. The bar is set…and the Suns just don’t appear to have enough to get over it.
hopefully all the way so that instead of during the playoffs espn/tnt abusing suns fans with clips of our bad luck(td 3 pointer, suspensions, stackhouse breaking joe johnsons face) they’ll one day be showing us on the winning side (unlikely but one can dream)
well, if shaq could play like young shaq, like stan said, he wouldn’t need much help at all. he made havoc in era with great centers, d. robinson, dream, pat ewing…now days, maybe dwight could give some problems to young shaq. everyone else is cannon fodder :D
unfortunatly, thats impossible. but still, shaq of our time is still force to be reckon with.
suns vs magic finals yeaaaa sonnnnn..well…maybe not.
Hmmm if Shaq plays like his old self. I will say we might see Lakers vs. Suns in that West final depending on seeding.
Still we ain’t even at the All-Star mark.
So we still thinking things that might or might not come into play for playoff games and the rest of the season.
Coaching (Experience or lack-there-of)
Injury
Foul trouble
Suspensions
Playoff Chemistry
Who is the go to guy in the clutch
and other things.
I think the Suns have the parts (cept for stinkin Matt Barnes..even him though, cause each team has to have a bad guy).
Ideally they would love to beat the Spurs on the way to a possible Championship.
Quiet as kept J. Rich may be their answer. He has less stress, doesn’t have to be the man, and the stage is set for him to be that guy who pushed the Suns over the hump of the Spurs and possible beyond.
Only cats on that team I want to see get a ring are J. Rich and Grant though.
Guess time and chance will reveal.
The Suns better savor this moment, coz Amare and Nash are gone in ’10
second round
second round then theyll get the same smackdown the spurs provide everyseason
jim is right they always cry about some crap not just the horry incident that nash also played a part in by fallin down like someone shot him.
yo. dime. the season has gone by quickkly
so who do you think has the most potential to be a superstar after watching this year.
McGrady is going to be a problem at the end of the year. Laugh now.
Pray that you and your team is not crying later.
Tracy will return and I will be among those who is supporting him now and then.
I got weak for a minute but I am back!
When he comes, hope and pray that your team is not on the schedule.
Remember these words!
I AM SO FUCKING SICK OF DEREK FISHER I CAN THROW UP RIGHT NOW..
shaq is the 2nd best center in the league on both ends, he doesnt score as much, but he is still a presence. you know what separates shaq from duncan? no one’s gonna try and dunk on shaq face to face, not before, not ever. they gonna get killed. you saw what lebron did to tim? he wont do that to diesel outta respect and fear.
2nd round or w finals for the suns.
mcgrady? you high or something man? the dude’s back is done. he’ll give you 30 one night, then follow it up with a string of 12 ppgs AND WILL ALWAYS CHOKE IN THE CLUTCH.
And i aint never seen a two step travel call..
roger fuckin mason againnnnnnnnnnn
gee u said those shots wouldnt keep fallin lol they are
considering tmac has almost never choked in the clutch lol you must have him confused with dirk
that spurs game made me sick. horrible calls at the end of the game essentially gave the spurs the game
Which calls?
I counted 3, Lakeshow. I just rewatched it on my DVR. He almost got the pass off, but he had already landed.
heartbreaker
what was the first play of the finals yeah duncan stuffin bron.
bron dunk on duncan wasnt that big a deal timmeh didnt even try to block and the reason they dont go at the diesel as much as duncan is because players like to go at the best defensive big men not just avg ones.
didnt ariza try to dunk on duncan today???? how did that go.
so the diff between duncan and shaq is what control once said here timmeh does shit he aint supposed to do in the cluth. have u ever seen shaq make a shot like timmeh made to give the spurs the lead at the end of the game? NO
so to keep it kinda short the diff between them is tim is more clutch and a better defender.
what call the three steps your man took
lol Ian we will see how long “those shots” last.
So far so good I guess.
heartbreak you have been warned lol.
see gee i remember things but this time it wasnt a so so team we had hanging around it was the best team in the west
now tell what the fuck was fisher thinking let the man shoot u aint blockin him
tied game overtime anything happens
I don’t think Phoenix can beat LA, San Antonio, or New Orleans. I’d give them a fighting chance against everyone else in the West.
how far can shaq take them? let me answer with a question,
how far is it from the arena to shaqs house?
he is going to lead them right out of the playoffs, and it will be hack a shaq till the end lmao!
Indeed Ian but season still got a lil ways to go.
I can’t tell you what Fisher was thinking though.
whats up with the random quote from Josh Smith??? It’s not even like dude has something insightful to say. Shaq’s the strongest dude in the league and when he’s playing well he’s hard to defend… no shit
They aint doin shir but losin to San An, LA, or NO.
nah, ima stick with my guns for now. tmac’s run is over as a big star in the nba (he needs to do a michael finley), and id still take shaq over robert swift, nene, aron gray, curry, hadadi et. al.
shaq is going to be an all-star snub! and im a shaq fan!
naw dog, they gonna hold it in phoenix, either shaq or nash will get in as a reserve
I hope the 7th or 8th seed so they can face the lakers or the spurs
13 points in 30 seconds? droppin 40 on the jazz last playoff with no yao?ya ur right, never clutch…meanwhile wasn’t it superstar dirk crying after he choked on the foul line in the finals and blew 4 games? hmm…and hopscotch helps wit the bunnies thank u very much.