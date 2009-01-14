How Far Can Shaq Lead the Suns?

Even if the Suns are actively looking forward to a future with Amare as their centerpiece, the reality is that they’ll go only as far as Shaq can take them this season. They’re 8-1 when he’s tallied 20 or more points.

Up until December 9th, the Suns went 12-9 with Shaq in the lineup. During that stretch, the Diesel posted two 20-point outings. But since then, the Big Fella has been the stimulus, scoring 20 points or more in seven of his last eleven games.

“Shaq is playing like the Shaq of old,” Josh Smith said. “And when he is down there making moves … it makes it tough to defend.”

If he’s showing glimpses of his old self, how far can the Suns go?

Source: ESPN.com