How good would Chris Paul be without the rule changes?

Breaking down Chris Paul‘s 33-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist, 7-steal destruction of the Mavs last night, NBA TV’s Eric Snow brought up a good point: As incredible as CP has been as a pro, he has thrived off the fact that the League’s rule changes on perimeter defense allow players like him to get into the lane and wreak havoc almost untouched.

Snow, once a lock-down defender in his own right, wondered whether Paul would be as effective playing in the days before the rule changes — back when throwback PG’s like Derek Harper, Muggsy Bogues and Gary Payton could keep that hand on his hip and get a lot more physical if he tried to drive past them.

How good do you think Chris Paul would be if he’d come up in the more physical 1990’s version of the NBA?