How Mike Brown Locked Dwyane Wade Down

After 36 minutes of action in the Cavs/Heat duel last night, Dwyane Wade had 34 points on 14-22 shooting (63.6% FG). But in the final 12, when Cleveland stormed back from a sizable deficit, Wade committed 2 turnovers, and went 2-8 from the field for 7 points. Was it that he just went cold? What was the difference in the fourth?

As reader Tom S. pointed out in Smack this morning, Mike Brown sent the dogs after Wade when he was out on the perimeter, trapping him in an effort to get the ball out of his hands.

“He put that trap on Wade in the 4th and totally took him out of the game,” wrote Tom S. “Mike’s one of the best defensive coaches in the game and he proved it last night.”



In the first three quarters, Wade was consistently splitting two defenders in pick-and-roll situations, getting in the lane for his standard acrobatic finishes or last-second dishes. He spotted J.O. on a beautiful quick-dish, and also tossed up a nasty lob for Jamario Moon to cram home with two hands.

But in the fourth, Brown’s Cavs simply didn’t let Wade blow past the first line of defense. They put him back on his heels with attacking defenders, and forced him to do things that he didn’t want to.

“We got sloppy,” Wade said. “I had some turnovers and we did some things that I’ve never seen before. We let them back in the game very fast. They made shots, but a lot of those were because of our turnovers.”

If Miami fans want to blame someone for the loss – look no further than Erik Spoelstra. He continued to ask Wade to start Miami’s offense instead of having Mario Chalmers do so. Thus, he played directly into Mike Brown’s hands. In the first six minutes of the 4th quarter, Chalmers ended up taking four shots – two three’s. This is a guy who is shooting 36% from deep on the season – he’s not the guy that you want pulling from deep multiple times when one of the best teams in the East is storming back against you on your home floor. Don’t blame Mario – he can’t be afraid to pull when he thinks he’s open. But Spoelstra needed to put him in a position to distribute, not shoot, when the game is on the line.

Source: The Sports Network