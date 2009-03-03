How Mike Brown Locked Dwyane Wade Down

After 36 minutes of action in the Cavs/Heat duel last night, Dwyane Wade had 34 points on 14-22 shooting (63.6% FG). But in the final 12, when Cleveland stormed back from a sizable deficit, Wade committed 2 turnovers, and went 2-8 from the field for 7 points. Was it that he just went cold? What was the difference in the fourth?
As reader Tom S. pointed out in Smack this morning, Mike Brown sent the dogs after Wade when he was out on the perimeter, trapping him in an effort to get the ball out of his hands.
“He put that trap on Wade in the 4th and totally took him out of the game,” wrote Tom S. “Mike’s one of the best defensive coaches in the game and he proved it last night.”
In the first three quarters, Wade was consistently splitting two defenders in pick-and-roll situations, getting in the lane for his standard acrobatic finishes or last-second dishes. He spotted J.O. on a beautiful quick-dish, and also tossed up a nasty lob for Jamario Moon to cram home with two hands.
But in the fourth, Brown’s Cavs simply didn’t let Wade blow past the first line of defense. They put him back on his heels with attacking defenders, and forced him to do things that he didn’t want to.
“We got sloppy,” Wade said. “I had some turnovers and we did some things that I’ve never seen before. We let them back in the game very fast. They made shots, but a lot of those were because of our turnovers.”
If Miami fans want to blame someone for the loss – look no further than Erik Spoelstra. He continued to ask Wade to start Miami’s offense instead of having Mario Chalmers do so. Thus, he played directly into Mike Brown’s hands. In the first six minutes of the 4th quarter, Chalmers ended up taking four shots – two three’s. This is a guy who is shooting 36% from deep on the season – he’s not the guy that you want pulling from deep multiple times when one of the best teams in the East is storming back against you on your home floor. Don’t blame Mario – he can’t be afraid to pull when he thinks he’s open. But Spoelstra needed to put him in a position to distribute, not shoot, when the game is on the line.
Agree completely. I know that D Wade wants the ball in those clutch moments, but why do you have a point guard? Why wouldn’t you run Wade off of a screen… do something to make life a little easier for him. Goodness, he’s been carrying the team all year, everyone knows he’s the first and second options. At least START the offense with someone else. But, Mario may not have earned the trust needed…
The worst part about this game is that when people start the voting for MVP they’ll go straight to this game. “Wade is great, but LeBron is just a little better.” I hate that argument…
Yeah they was trapping his ass all 4th.
Vince,
I agree that Mike Brown does some boneheaded things – and in general, the idea of taking someone out who has two fouls in the first half and sitting them unconditionally is frustrating.
However, I’m not with Kelly Dwyer on this one. (I’m usually a big fan.) Kelly’s argument against taking Delonte off the floor for four minutes in the 3rd quarter when he picked up four fouls is founded on a shaky idea.
“Delonte West, with four fouls and less than 15 minutes remaining in a 48 minute game, isn’t even technically on pace for six fouls per 48 minutes (5.8ish, if you’re nasty). But let’s say he is. That’s six fouls in 48 minutes. That’s supposed to happen.”
Well, it’s not supposed to happen.
Another important part of this is psychology. If you’re a player or a coach, it feels different when a player is sitting on the bench in foul trouble – but he can come back in at any moment – and when he has fouled out.
What if Erik Spoelstra started to trap LeBron late in the fourth quarter in the same way that Mike Brown did to Wade? Mo Williams could bring the ball up and start the offense, but it wouldn’t be ideal. The Cavs would rather have Delonte handling point guard duties so that they’d have two scorers off the ball to counter the trap.
Taking Delonte out of the game for four minutes in the third quarter is a better choice so that you have him available during such end-of-game situations.
Come on let’s face it. Spoelstra is a dumb coach. Nobody besides Wade in that lineup with Wade at PG could hit a bucket. Beaz is an offensive threat and if you’re not going to use him when you need offense then you have no business coaching in the NBA.
This is what they did to Parker when the Cavs blew out the Spurs on Friday. If you don’t have another guy who can create off the dribble or demand a double-team in the post, your only hope is that your outside shooters are on fire.
@5 Yeah $#ck, he has no bussiness coaching a team to three times its previous wins… Sure Mike B pulled a 4th quarter move, thats what the regualer seasons for. That bs wont work again…
That bs will work again. Why? Because Spo himself admits he’s seen this before and he still hasn’t adjusted.
Also the bs about 3 times it’s previous win is nothing but pure bs. Wade was injured and was playing with d-leaguers. They also only have double that number of wins.
Spoelstra’s handling of Beasley is suspect as well at this point.
Exactly!!! I was at this game.. Daequan Cook should have been in the game, not Chalmers..