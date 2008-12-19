How Much Would You Pay For an MJ Jersey?

How much do you love MJ? Odds are, not nearly as much as the people on this list, who dished out a serious chunk of change to get their hands on rare Jordan memorabilia.

This unknown huge MJ fan, bought Jordan’s 1983 North Carolina Tar Heels, game-used, jersey at an auction held at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass for a dizzying $114,000 US.



Here are some other big-time price tags on Jordan pieces:

* $570 – Air Jordan Store Sneakers autographed by Jordan in white and red. Includes original box, size 11. * $1,800 – Junior high school yearbook signed at the time. Black-and-white photo inside of Jordan dunking in 1980. * $7,800 – Game-used Chicago bulls red, white and black jersey from the 1986-87 season. * $10,200 – Game-used Chicago bulls road jersey No. 45 in red, white and black.

Source: Hooped Up Online