How Much Would You Pay For an MJ Jersey?

12.19.08 9 years ago
MJ JerseyNot an authentic MJ jersey

How much do you love MJ? Odds are, not nearly as much as the people on this list, who dished out a serious chunk of change to get their hands on rare Jordan memorabilia.

This unknown huge MJ fan, bought Jordan’s 1983 North Carolina Tar Heels, game-used, jersey at an auction held at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass for a dizzying $114,000 US.


Here are some other big-time price tags on Jordan pieces:

* $570 – Air Jordan Store Sneakers autographed by Jordan in white and red. Includes original box, size 11.

* $1,800 – Junior high school yearbook signed at the time. Black-and-white photo inside of Jordan dunking in 1980.

* $7,800 – Game-used Chicago bulls red, white and black jersey from the 1986-87 season.

* $10,200 – Game-used Chicago bulls road jersey No. 45 in red, white and black.

Source: Hooped Up Online

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP