How Much Would You Pay For Michael Jordan’s Last-Shot Backboard?

While some of the Dime crew will be in Springfield this week for Michael Jordan‘s Hall of Fame induction, I don’t think any of us will have the loot to bid on this: the backboard and rim that received MJ’s last-second winning shot in the 1998 NBA Championship.

The backboard/rim, which comes from the June 14, 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 between the Bulls and the Jazz, is entered in the auction with a $25,000 reserve. For some MJ fanatics, that’s a small price to pay for hardware behind “The Shot.”

But if you’re looking for something to wear out to the club, an autographed, 1984-85 game-used Chicago Bulls rookie jersey that experts believe was the first NBA jersey ever issued to Jordan is also up for auction. It is accompanied by a team letter and photo match, and is also offered with a $25,000 reserve.

If you’re in town and with money to spend, the auction will take place Saturday, September 12 at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in CT run by Grey Flannel Auctions. If not, feel free to send absentee bids by phone or through the website.

Assuming you have the money, how much would you pay?

