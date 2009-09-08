How Much Would You Pay For Michael Jordan’s Last-Shot Backboard?

While some of the Dime crew will be in Springfield this week for Michael Jordan‘s Hall of Fame induction, I don’t think any of us will have the loot to bid on this: the backboard and rim that received MJ’s last-second winning shot in the 1998 NBA Championship.
The backboard/rim, which comes from the June 14, 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 between the Bulls and the Jazz, is entered in the auction with a $25,000 reserve. For some MJ fanatics, that’s a small price to pay for hardware behind “The Shot.”
But if you’re looking for something to wear out to the club, an autographed, 1984-85 game-used Chicago Bulls rookie jersey that experts believe was the first NBA jersey ever issued to Jordan is also up for auction. It is accompanied by a team letter and photo match, and is also offered with a $25,000 reserve.
If you’re in town and with money to spend, the auction will take place Saturday, September 12 at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in CT run by Grey Flannel Auctions. If not, feel free to send absentee bids by phone or through the website.
Assuming you have the money, how much would you pay?
I would defiantly pay way over $25,000 if I had the money.
I’m pretty sure I’d prefer the jersey to the backboard, although that would be quite the hilarious thing to have hanging in your living room…..or bedroom for that matter.
If money was no object, I’d pay more then the highest bidder. Then I’d put a mirror behind it, put it within view of my bed, and watch another breath-taking performance
Ain’t no doubt ya’ll that MJ be the best baller of all time yo. The backboard ain’t worth shit ya’ll – all them backboards be made for one reason ya’ll and it ain’t for hangin them up and lookin at them. Y’all cats need to be gettin out more and be gettin some poontang.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
Does anyone know if The REAL Tyrone’s manner of speech is supposed a joke? Because of it is, then it’s great satire. If not… then God help us all…
i dunno bout ty but 25000 to me is nothing for that backboard i’d pay at max 85000 the jersey would be like 50000 or 70000
All I can say to Tyrone, is jesus wtf. Please tell us you aren’t serious and then to end it with poontang. like Quedas said ,Lord Help Us all…amen
lol@Quedas…
I was going to write a hilarious comment about placing the backboard on lay-away, but after reading the real Tyrone, it would just be anti-climatic.
Tyrone is obviously a white wannabe. No self respecting black man would ever talk like that. A girl?? maybe..
@Tyrone
Damn, poontang? Are you serious? That word takes me back to 6th grade. Which is about the level of grammar you have. I need to go out and get some “poontang”? Coming from Spellcheck’s number 1 customer? PPLLEEAAASSSEEE!!! You need to go out and get a dictionary and a thesaurus
I got 2 kids and full custody. Last thing I need is more “poontang.” Or Tyrone giving me life advice about lack of aforementioned poontang.
id pay 2 bucks and a pack of gum
for the jersey id go as high as 9.99
More Than Michael Jackson White Glove!
LOL…POONTANG!!..WTF???
I wouldn’t pay shit for the backboard or rim. That shot was a swish! Just give me the mesh!
@Simon
LMFAO! Excellent point
Id pay the price the jersey cost at the store and I woulndt pay any mind to that damn backboard.
excuse me for my ignorance but..uh, mr.real tyrone? what’s a poontang?! has anyone ever used that word in the last decade?