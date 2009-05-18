How the Knicks Can Blow A Golden Opportunity

In the event that the basketball gods smile upon the Knicks when the NBA Draft Lottery rolls around on Tuesday and they land the No. 1 overall pick, they plan on blowing that golden opportunity. Right now, they reportedly prefer Spanish PG Ricky Rubio at No. 1 over OU’s terminator Blake Griffin. No matter what people say about the mediocre track record of big men taken at the top of the draft board, make no mistake about Griffin – he’s going to be an all-star multiple times over.



Realistically, the Knicks won’t have to worry about making the choice between these two guys. But the notion that they’d pass up a guy who has proven to be a blend between Amar’e Stoudemire and Karl Malone for someone who is rumored to be another Pistol Pete is downright stupid.

Though it might not be the best business decision, all signs point to the Knicks prepping for their future with LeBron as the centerpiece. As we’ve seen, he can lead a team to a really successful season without having a true point guard running the ship because he spends so much time with the ball in his hands. It’s important to have other guys who can score – shooters who knock down open three’s, and maybe someone else who can create his own shot. Pairing LeBron and Griffin together could be the most athletic duo in the history of the game. That’s an opportunity that the Knicks couldn’t afford to screw up.

Source: NY Post