How to be the next Gus Johnson

It seems like all the best sportscaster jobs go to former players and coaches. While most are definitely talented and deserve to be there, it does make it a little tougher for the Average Joe to break in. But that didn’t stop Gus Johnson. Gus is somebody who climbed up the broadcasting ranks the hard way. After graduating from Howard University, the Detroit native started off working for several local TV stations around the South. Today, Johnson is not only one of the top play-by-play broadcasters in the country, but he is also one of the hardest working.
On top of calling college hoops for CBS and the Big Ten Network, plus the occasional Knicks game, this multi-dimensional sportscaster also works boxing, MMA, football, hockey and the Winter Olympics. He even lent his powerful pipes for EA Sports’ NCAA Basketball 10.
Gus took a few minutes with Dime to dish out a few pointers on how you can get paid to watch sports all year.
Dime: What is the secret of being a good sportscaster?
Gus Johnson: We all as sportscasters create a system, and I have a system for two or three different sports. You have your boards, which is seriously a gigantic cheat sheet. But I found as I had gotten older, the best thing to do is talk to people.
Dime: Who are the best people to talk to?
GJ: Talk to players, talk to coaches, talk to executives, athletics directors, GMs, owners… whoever. Just to get the perspective of the person. And that helps you tell a better story as opposed to looking at the media guide or reading a bunch of articles — which I do — but it’s second-hand information. When you get a chance to talk to somebody and get a chance to look in their eyes and get a sense on how they feel and what their goals and desires are, to me, that’s where the best stories come from.
Dime: What kind of advice do you have for people who want to break into sports broadcasting?
GJ: You need to get yourself into a college that has a good television and radio program that focuses on sports. Hopefully, you could go to a college where there’s not a lot of competition (laughs).
Dime: Where do you suggest someone should go?
GJ: Syracuse is the kind of school where kids go to become sportscasters. I don’t necessarily know if that’s the path you want to travel because there’s so much competition. And those kids are good. Fordham is another school like that. I went to Howard University, and when I first started there was no sports broadcasting. Nobody was interested in it. So I called all the women’s games, the men’s games, student radio — which could only be heard on campus, but it was fun.
Dime: Is it a balance between experience and education?
GJ: I think that’s the key. You need to get yourself into a television and radio program. Hopefully, start your freshman year. If you’re from a small town, intern at a local TV and radio station with a heavy emphasis on sports. Work for free. And understanding that working for free is not working for free, because the opportunity is worth thousands of dollars — if not more as you grow at your job.
Dime: What’s some advice that you wish you had when you were starting out?
GJ: Make sure you get a resume tape. Make sure you make that resume tape after you worked hard enough to make that resume tape good. Do this as a college student so you can possibly get a job after you graduate from school working at a TV station somewhere. I think that should be the goal and that’s how you do it.
Homeboy loses his shit of the regular…it’s phuckin’ hilarious but I wouldn’t want to be his audio engineer.
he is not one of “top play-by-play broadcasters” just because he’s the only one that talked to you…
he is by far the best in college
I love Gus Johnson! His passion and excitement are infectious.
“…look in their eyes and get a sense on how they feel…” Pause
[www.youtube.com]
i dont think buffalo balla has ever heard gus do color.
anyway- i read this in your last issue- some of the best career advice that ive ever read. usually ppl give you some bs, generic stuff like “do what you love,” “don’t give up,” “get creative”
like the resume tape thing is great advice. i dont wana be a broadcaster, but i wish more ppl would give some actual constructive advice like he did
Gus Johnson is soooo nice with it!
CBS made a HUGE mistake by taking Clark Kellogg over Gus for the national championship game broadcast.
@ Buffalo Ball … you’re in idiot, stop being so ignorant. You clearly made your commment without even knowing who Gus Johnson is … he is the MAN. At his level there isn’t any competion in terms of his enthusiasm and knowledge. He’s not just a top play-by-play guy he is THE top play-by-play broadcaster … especially with college hoops
I KNOW WHAT I NEED NOW….
A GUS JOHNSON RINGTONE…anybody able to help?
I mean, just imagine:
Anytime someone hits you up, you could hear Gus going off on the mic like his typical trademark
OR you simply get his vintage “aaaa ha!” moments
He is terrible!!! I hate watching him when he does NFL games. You can tell who he wants to win. I’m pretty sure he is a Broncos fan. And he is by far the worst MMA commmentator in the world!
This guy called one of my games once a while back and I could hear him talking trash about us when they were off the air. I wanted to go over there and fight him but I’m glad I didn’t. He actually is good; he just got under my skin for a second and almost took me out my game
10 u must be a bengal fan or sump
he just loves great plays, does it right.
Probably the worst MMA commentator i’ve ever listened to. Has no substance to anything he say about the sport. All hyped up about nothing, he has no idea what he’s talking about. Way over the top, like a total idiot.
CBS better fire him or I’ll quit watching strikforce on CBS.
A ten year old MMA fan would be much better.
