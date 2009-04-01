How To End the Rockets’ First-Round Curse

On paper, the Rockets have lost two of their five best players since the start of this season. Conventional wisdom would say that their hope to break out of “first-round playoff purgatory” is now a longer shot than ever before.

But like Daryl Morey‘s supremely geeky video-game scouting system, these Rockets don’t fit conventional wisdom. They’re 17-5 since Tracy McGrady limped off the court, and 15-5 since Rafer Alston was sent to Orlando. And now the question remains – will the addition-by-subtraction Rockets be able to see the Western Conference Semi-Finals for the first time since 1997?



It’s tempting to analyze their success pre and post McGrady as the definitive predictor of Houston’s playoff run. They’re 20-15 with him on the court this season and 28-11 without him. When T-Mac played, Houston supposedly was more stagnant on offense. Without him, they supposedly move the ball better. When Tracy had the ball in his hands, his teammates supposedly sat by and watched him go to work. Without him, everyone supposedly works harder off the ball.

Yao‘s, Artest‘s, Battier‘s, and Scola‘s numbers all indicate that they’re better as a team and individually without McGrady. Yao is blocking more shots in the past month and a half than he did during the first four months of the season. Luis Scola has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the change in Houston’s offensive philosophy. His points have jumped from about 11 ppg to 14 ppg, and he’s doing it more efficiently – shooting around 53% from the floor as opposed to 48% earlier on.

“Scola has been our MVP, hands down,” Battier said. “He’s been our best player. He’s been so consistent for us and he’s really held us together. He’s not a verbal guy but he’s just played, just his passion … and Yao’s been great at times, he’s been an anchor for us as well.”

So with the maturation of Scola, the lock-down defensive duo of Ron Artest and Shane Battier will this year’s post-season be any different for Houston? It’s tough to say, but there is one positive indicator in their favor.

In broad strokes, three-point shooting has hurt the Rockets in the post-season in their past two tries. They took about 21 three’s per contest in those two years combined, shooting 32% as a team in ’06-07 and 30.8% in ’07-08. McGrady went 14-60 (23% 3FG) combined during those 13 games. Shooting in the 23% range wouldn’t be back-breaking if a player only pulled five times.

Since McGrady and Alston left town, the Rockets are taking about 19 three’s per game. That’s dropped their rate to 20.4 three’s per night on the season, which is still fifth most in the League. Even more telling is Houston’s rate over their last seven game – in which they’ve gotten increasingly acclimated to life without Tracy or Skip; they’re pulling about 17 three’s per night now.

So what does all of this three-point analysis mean? Let’s look at one last stat: over the last three years, none of the three teams to make the Western Conference Finals (L.A., San Antonio, and Dallas) shot more three’s than they needed. The Lakers took about 18 per game in the playoffs, the Spurs shot about 19, and the Mavs about 15 per. Perhaps this season will end differently for Houston if they continue to curtail excessive three-point shooting. Unfortunately for Tracy McGrady and Rafer Alston, their absence from the lineup is one way to achieve that goal.

