Video: How To Pull Off A Perfect Windmill Dunk

The best dunk, to me, will always be the windmill. No, it’s obviously not the most difficult. It’s not something that’ll get you a high score (anymore) in the dunk contest. But if we’re talking in-game dunks that are powerful, versatile and fun to watch, a perfectly-executed windmill is awesome. Check out one of the best dunkers in the world, Kenny Dobbs, break down how he pulls off a windmill in the video below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What’s your favorite dunk to watch?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.