Video: How To Pull Off A Perfect Windmill Dunk

#Red Bull #Video
09.14.12 6 years ago

The best dunk, to me, will always be the windmill. No, it’s obviously not the most difficult. It’s not something that’ll get you a high score (anymore) in the dunk contest. But if we’re talking in-game dunks that are powerful, versatile and fun to watch, a perfectly-executed windmill is awesome. Check out one of the best dunkers in the world, Kenny Dobbs, break down how he pulls off a windmill in the video below.

What’s your favorite dunk to watch?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull#Video
TAGSKENNY DOBBSred bullvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP