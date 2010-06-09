How Valuable is Kevin Pritchard to the Blazers?

Over the weekend, rumors surfaced suggesting Trail Blazers GM Kevin Pritchard‘s days with the team are numbered. This would have seemed crazy not too long ago, when Pritchard was treated like a rock star in Portland and credited with building one of the League’s hottest up-and-coming young contenders. So what’s the problem now? Two Dime writers debate just how important (or expendable) Pritchard is to the Blazers:
KEEP KEVIN PRITCHARD (by Daniel Marks)
If the Blazers are seriously considering axing Kevin Pritchard — and all indications are that he may very well be on his way out — then Paul Allen is absolutely insane.
Pritchard is the mastermind behind the team’s transformation from the “Jail Blazers” into a team that has recaptured the adoration of the city of Portland. He has built a team with a great young core, has locked up those young stars, and is one of the best in the game at making shrewd, subtle moves to improve his team. He shouldn’t go anywhere.
Pritchard joined the Blazers in 2003 as director of player personnel at the height of the “Jail Blazer” era, when the team was full of malcontents like Rasheed Wallace, Ruben Patterson, Bonzi Wells and Qyntel Woods. While the players had talent on the floor, there was no chemistry, and the loyal fan base had been effectively alienated. Pritchard helped the Blazers dispose of Darius Miles, Wells and Wallace in 2004, and while the team continued in a downward spiral, Pritchard was named assistant GM in 2006, where he could officially begin to work his magic.
As assistant GM he was responsible for the brilliant 2006 offseason that finally helped the Blazers close the books on the “Jail Blazers” era. First he traded a troubled Sebastian Telfair and Theo Ratliff to the Celtics for the No. 7 pick in the ’06 draft. He traded the rights to Randy Foye (7th pick) and cash to Minnesota for the rights to Brandon Roy, this deal coming after he traded the rights to Tyrus Thomas and Viktor Khyrapa to the Bulls for the rights to LaMarcus Aldridge. The following year he traded away Zach Randolph, one of the last remnants of the Blazers’ troubled past, to the Knicks for Channing Frye, a trade exception, and spare parts. While Frye was far from a great player in Portland, Randolph needed to go for the team to move forward, and the trade exception netted the Blazers sharpshooting forward James Jones and the 24th pick that year (Rudy Fernandez) from Phoenix. The following year Pritchard was up to his magic again, as the Blazers acquired the rights to Nicolas Batum, who has proven to be a dead-eye shooter and solid defender, for the rights to Darrell Arthur and Joey Dorsey, who have yet to prove themselves in the NBA. He also acquired Marcus Camby from the Clippers this year in a move that re-energized the Blazers. He has turned a troubled and unsuccessful club into one of the most exciting young teams in the league and restored faith in the franchise in Portland.
Not only should Pritchard keep his job because of his track record, but also because there is nobody better available. While Sam Presti, the whiz-kid in charge of the Thunder’s miraculous turnaround, is mentioned, he won’t leave OKC. He has put too much time and too much effort into that team not to see it through. Also, it is not as if Presti would be stepping into a more desirable situation in Portland, but one equally or even less desirable than in OKC. Recently fired GMs from the past few years like Danny Ferry, Billy King, Kiki Vandeweghe and Kevin McHale could be options, but none of them have nearly the impressive track record that Pritchard does. While the Blazers could hire a rising assistant GM from a team like San Antonio or OKC, there is no need, as they already have one of the top GMs in the game. Firing Kevin Pritchard would be a massive mistake motivated not by basketball reasons but personal ones, and while Paul Allen may be personally satisfied if Pritchard is gone, the Blazers won’t be better off for it.
SET HIM FREE (by Adam Flomenbaum)
Of all the GM’s in the league, Kevin Pritchard is one of the most competent. But how much is this truly saying? According to a poll consisting of myself and Coach Newman, 62% of NBA GM’s are incompetent so Pritchard is in relatively good standing. I am not saying Pritchard deserves to be fired, but with reports that his Portland house is on the market and the fact that he has had months of struggle with Blazers’ ownership, it is time for him to leave, and more importantly, Blazers fans should not be in too much distress.
Pritchard has certainly made great moves in stockpiling young talent, but how many more years can Blazers fans use this as an excuse for being a mediocre playoff team? At what point is Pritchard going to be held responsible for this regrettable reality? Blazers fans cannot keep hanging their hopes on Greg Oden‘s uneven legs and broken kneecap. The fact is, he will never become the center they drafted #1 overall, and though nearly all GM’s would have taken him #1, Pritchard knew about his injury history and he knew that Kevin Durant existed (Bowie–Jordan?)
What about the 3-year, $21 million contract given to Andre Miller? Even last year, Pritchard desperately tried to get Hedo Turkoglu to sign at an even more exorbitant price that the Raptors paid. Now Bryan Colangelo is taking the heat. Portland even tried to give Paul Millsap too much, but the Jazz matched the offer sheet. Each would have made the Blazers a better team, but all these recent moves have been made in a Ferry-esque manner: playing catch-up. Pritchard’s best recent move may have been in acquiring Camby, but even this move was made in desperation.
Again, Pritchard had widely been regarded as a good GM, but if the Blazers part ways with him it is not the biggest loss. He has shown a talent for acquiring players with great potential but has similarly shown that this is not enough to advance deep into the playoffs, especially in the West. One potential candidate that the Blazers should look at is Sam Presti’s Assistant GM in Oklahoma City, Rich Cho. He is close with Pritchard and has been the salary cap and negotiating expert for the Sonics/Thunder for 11 seasons. Don’t be surprised if Cho’s name comes up a lot to fill the potential vacancy. Frankly, at this point, he may be the better option.
doesnt Kevin Pritchard still have 1yr left on his contract?
or does it expire after the June draft?!!?
If they get Kevin McHale that team will be the shits in less than a year.
So besides ownership, Kevin Pritchard is the only one real connection left from the “Jail Blazers” era…?
Blazers needed a point guard, he had no choice but to sign Miller. Acquiring Camby was probably one of the best trades of the season right under the Stephen Jackson trade for the Bobcats. Pritchard built a solid team and they even win without Roy !
Pritchard is not responsible for the injuries. That is what has held this time back, in my opinion. If this team can remain healthy for 75+ games and then stay healthy going into the playoffs, then in a few years this team has some potential. If we’re being honest, LA and SA are not getting any younger, and Portland if they keep it together with a few tweaks is built to contend.
He’s KILLED just about every move he made other than Andre Miller (though, great depth when BRoy’s out, and did turn that cap space into an asset that wouldn’t’ve been there once the Roy/LA extensions kick in this summer) and the Oden/Durant thing (admittedly, the biggest decision he had was one of only 2 bad ones.) But you can’t blame him for Oden. Durant is hitting his absolute ceiling, but if he’d even been “just” an all-star, you’re looking at a TMac type. Big-time scorers don’t necessarily win you ring. Dominant big men win you rings. I think almost every GM in the league makes that safe move and takes Oden. If the Blazers get rid of him, they will regret it. The guy’s done a hell of a job turning that team from crap to playoff team pretty quickly. Hell, look at the trades he made. He traded 2 fringe starters (Foye and Thomas) for a really solid big (LA) and, IMO, one of hte 10-15 best players in the league in Roy. Can’t win ’em all.
I’m not saying he’s done a bad job at all. He is one of the good GM’s in the league. But I am saying that his moves have been more safe (for him and Blazers as a franchise) than bold, and with the talent he has and trade chips that they are he could be making/have made more bold moves to make them contenders more quickly without ruining the ultimate makeup of the team.
this dude actually got you your two best players for randy foye, tyrus thomas and viktor khryapa. Seriously, paul allen what the heck are you thinking?
If he gets let go, I don’t think he’ll be out of work for long. I’d hire him in a second, no matter who my incumbent GM is. No GM in the league can match his track record for turning-over mediocre talent into solid contributors. He has an eye for talent and a vision of how to build a team with players who compliment each other. To me, those are the two biggest qualities a GM should have and something that is a rare commodity in the NBA.
@adam remember, he was the one who got the team all these ‘trade chips’ through good moves and draft day deals. He got portland rudy fernandez for cash considerations! All i’m saying is that he was the one who put this team together from trash so he deserves more respect than that.
I agree KP has done a great job for the Blazers, Aquring Talent like Lamarcus & B-Roy for absolute Scrubs in Randy Foye and Thrus Thomas.
He also aquired Bayless, Batum, and Webster, I mean these all are good pieces to have! we would have never have got these guys if another GM was in charge.
As for Greg Oden well yeah at the time most if not every GM would have taken him, besides we really needed a Center at the time, and i dont think Roy and Durant woulde have worked, because Durant needs the ball to be effective so it would just mess the chemistry up with him and Roy.
If they let KP go it will be a massive set Back because there is no one else out there as good as KP imo maybe Jerry West in LA but thats not the point, Keep KP and Ship Paul Allen out!!! not KP!
I’ve said this on our Blazers site and I’ll say it again here, Paul Allen just needs to make a decision on what he’s doing with KP. KP has been a good GM. He built the team we have now.
And for anyone saying Greg Oden was a mistake, think about this: no one knew that he was going to have this many injuries. Yeah he had to delay his rookie year, but so has Blake Griffin and people are still saying good things about him. Would that change if he all of a sudden became injury prone?
KP may have made “safe” moves, but they’ve all been benefits for the team. B.Roy, LA, Rudy, etc. are all great players. Miller is a great and underrated point guard in this league and we needed him. And the Camby trade may have been a “desperation” trade, but without him we wouldn’t have made it as far as we did. And he’s going to be a great mentor for GO. LA’s already learning from him.
So at the end of the day, KP deserves to keep his job. And any personal issues Paul Allen has with him should be sucked up for the benefit of the team.
KP has been nothing short of fabulous in Portland. I dont see how you get rid of him, the fans here would go insane. You know your good when the local papers write about your “GOLDEN GUT”. I’m pretty sure KP is the only man in the world with a golden gut