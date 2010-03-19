How Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ Return To Cleveland Is Bad News (For Three People)

Ever since Zydrunas Ilgauskas officially became a free agent, putting the pieces in motion to return to the only team he’s ever played for, the general consensus has been that this is a great move. The Cavs get insurance for Shaq and Anderson Varejao, and another weapon for their title run. But I’m sure some of the other players on the roster aren’t as excited about Big Z’s return. That is, because it means they’ll be hitting the unemployment line come next Monday.
As noted in the Akron Beacon Journal, with a full 15-man roster, Ilgauskas’ return would most likely affect one of three players: rookie guard Danny Green, second-year forward Darnell Jackson or injured point guard Sebastian Telfair.
Salary-wise, none of these guys are making too much money this season – Green ($457,588), Jackson ($736,420) and Telfair ($2,500,000) – and as far as production, Green has only appeared in 16 games, while Jackson has played in 26. While the rookie and sophomore have been putting in extra time off the court, Telfair’s inability to demonstrate his game as he’s sidelined with a ruptured groin, will ultimately end his brief stay with the franchise. Kind of crazy to see how far he’s fallen so quick.
What do you think? If the Cavs re-sign Big Z, who should they cut loose?
Bassy sucks and has always sucked.
he had chances in portland, but couldnt handle it. they gave him the keys in beantown, but he aint know what to do and i think helped headline a 19 consecutive game losing streak.
and then…he couldnt even get starters minutes in Minny.
dude sucks.
Cavs have no use or need for him.
send his punk bitch ass back to coney island
Cut Bassy, he’s probably better off going over seas or he should stop playing before he hurts himself.
Bassy is just another example of an overhyped NY product…he is and always was a media creation.
From a basketball standpoint. Danny Green & Darnell Jackson will play no significant role at all. Sebastian could spell Boobie & Mo for a change of tempo. Which could benefit in the playoffs. Think Ty Lawson. Bassy is a very solid PG aside from the hype. Also he’s very good friends with Lebron. I don’t think they’ll get rid of him. After mistakenly cutting Andre Barrett for Koby Carl(LOL) Bassy played very well in Summer league & for Minn last year. currently he’s better than at least 10 guards in the league now. E.Watson,C.Duhon,T.J Ford,M.Bibby,S.Rodriguez. I don’t even think Ricky Rubio is better than Bassy. The same reason people hate NY players so much. Is where Lebron gets all his detractors. People are tired of the hype.
Bassy is a solid guard in the weak N.B.A. It’s not that good now. I think Cleveland is the perfect situation for him to turn it around & I wish him the best.
Sorry to say it…. but you have to cut Telfair. He is making the most money AND he’s injured. Green can be a ligitamate role player in this league with some development and Jackson deserves some more time as well. Telfair has had his chances time and time again.
I would love to see him picked up by the Celtics… just to laugh.
LL
Telfair is as good as gone. He was hot when he started but now he’s just garbage
I think bassy had potential. He had speed, he had pretty good court vision, but none of us really know how much time he put in after hours to work on his game. Obviously not much, he still had the same skinny build and a weak jump shot. So yes, it’s safe to say that his time in the league may come to a close soon.
Seeing as I’m the Cavs expert on this site I’ll give everyone the right answer.
I know this has turned into a “hate Sebastian Telfair” message board but he’s not getting cut. Brian Windhorst, in his live chat on Cleveland.com the other day, said that Darnell Jackson will be the one who’s getting the boot.
Even though Jackson has played in more games than Green his production is terrible, and often times looks like a fish out of water on the court. The franchise likes Danny Green and wants to see him develop more with the Cavs.
There it is.
Cavs are loaded with guards anyway. Mo,Boobie,AP,Delonte that would be good enough for the playoff run. Plus Lebron can also handle the ball like a guard and shoot like one too. So basically they dont really need Green and Telfair.
For Darnell Jackson he wont get any burn in the playoffs because they would prefer veterans to run the show. You got the best sf in the game in Lebron. A veteran and former all star Jamison. Jamario Moon, Hickson, Varejao and Leon Powe all have more experience and are more tested.
I feel bad for those guys who gonna get cut but I’m sure they can continue to work on their game and bounce back even in another team.
@ Dan Dickau
Thanks for the insight! No hating on Bassy, just thought that with the injury, no matter how minor, and his 2.5 mil paycheck, the Cavs would make the purely financial decision where they can.
You’re right though, Jackson does seem lost on the court. Green WILL be a solid player though.
LL
Sebastain Telfair is the next Johnny Drama
telfair is better than mike bibby???????did you know that the ball is round???
Just because Telfair makes more money doesn’t mean the Cavs will make a “financial decision.” If they cut him, they still have to pay him his money. There’s no way his agent lets the Cavs buy him out for less than his full salary since there’s absolutely no chance he ends up with another team this season.
They have a glut of forwards, so my money is on Jackson.
You gotta cut jackson for no reason other than they have to man big men he wood never play ever not even wit injuries shaq big z verjao jamison hickson and powe and powe might not c much time and one of the first 5 I listed is gonna have to take a cutback also so Jackson has to go simply cuz there is no chance of him playing
all the talk about ny hype is stupid bassy was the best pg in his class in 04 all the so called better guards darius washington shaun livingston etc what did they ever do in the nba bassy nba high is 30 vs the heat busting mario charlmers ass i’ll give it 2 chicago n dc-bmore over the couple of years they produced better pro then ny but ny is never hype they call it the mecca for a reason.
Don’t feel bad for Telfair…he’s got 2.5 million reasons to be happy.
@ hawks62
L.A. has produced way better talent the last couple years than NY too:
Russell Westbrook, Lopez brothers, James Harden, Brandon Jennings, Demar Derozan, Jrue Holiday, Darren Collison, Nick Young, Aaron Afflalo.
NY is all hype. Just cuz it was called the mecca back in the day doesn’t mean shit now. Watch, Lance Stephenson was all hype and will be a BUST next year.
Wait a minute. Telfair was playing pretty well for LAC this year b4 he got hurt. I wouldn’t knock him just yet. He’s a solid backup PG from what I see.
No-brainer. Cut Bassy.
darnell jackson he’s unathletic and not very skilled he’s gonna be a beast in europe. Cut him loose. Give telfair a chance next season. he’s an old friend of lebron…
Yeah i think Lance Stephenson will be BUSTish..
ya westside b.jennings westbrook n brook lopez are the real deal.nick young ok let the rest play a full season then talk shit jordan farmar is good 2 lol ask b.jennings is it hype thats way he was here every chance he got 2 play ball nobody goes 2 cali 2 ball thats a fact!!!!
You takin bout brandon jennings goin to oak hill? The only reason he went there was cuz he was gettin into too much trouble in compton. Same reason marcus williams went there. Why do u think he picked his aau team, so cal all stars, the best team in LA.
Also if brandon jennings didnt go to europe than he was going to Arizona (originally decommited from USC). If he loved the east coast so much you’d think he’d go to a big east school.
darnell jackson, he sucks
Jackson and Green have both spent time down with the Erie Bayhawks(Cavs D league team). If I’m not mistaken, can’t they just send one of them down there when they need a roster spot?
Besides, look how much the Tarheels fell off this year without Green. Between Jackson or Telfair, my bet is on Jackson.
@Eyes
Your kidding right? Telfair couldn’t be better than Bibby on his best day. Bibby is one of the most underrated guards in the leauge. Check the mans career stats….nuff said. One of only a few players in the league with over 14,000 points and over 5,000 assists.
sebastian telfair, is a solid back up point guard for cleveland cavaliers, he is not getting cut. it will be jackson. telfair as been in the leaGUE 5 YEARS NOW. and people are still hating on him. quick hating because trust me he will be in the nba for awhile. people hated him from day one. but he is still here, go bassy.