How Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ Return To Cleveland Is Bad News (For Three People)

Ever since Zydrunas Ilgauskas officially became a free agent, putting the pieces in motion to return to the only team he’s ever played for, the general consensus has been that this is a great move. The Cavs get insurance for Shaq and Anderson Varejao, and another weapon for their title run. But I’m sure some of the other players on the roster aren’t as excited about Big Z’s return. That is, because it means they’ll be hitting the unemployment line come next Monday.

As noted in the Akron Beacon Journal, with a full 15-man roster, Ilgauskas’ return would most likely affect one of three players: rookie guard Danny Green, second-year forward Darnell Jackson or injured point guard Sebastian Telfair.

Salary-wise, none of these guys are making too much money this season – Green ($457,588), Jackson ($736,420) and Telfair ($2,500,000) – and as far as production, Green has only appeared in 16 games, while Jackson has played in 26. While the rookie and sophomore have been putting in extra time off the court, Telfair’s inability to demonstrate his game as he’s sidelined with a ruptured groin, will ultimately end his brief stay with the franchise. Kind of crazy to see how far he’s fallen so quick.

What do you think? If the Cavs re-sign Big Z, who should they cut loose?

