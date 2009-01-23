HS team apologizes for 100-0 win

I’ve never been one to feel bad about a blowout. When I played football, my teams were sometimes on the good and the bad end of an embarrassing rout, and in no case did I feel like the winning team should have “pulled back” or “gone easy” or “called off the dogs” or however else you want to put it. In college, I had a part-time job in the Seattle Times sports department, primarily working with high school sports. Every now and then — whether it was football, basketball, soccer or softball — some ridiculous score would come across the wire, and every time, at least a few people in the office would get that disappointed look on their face and say, “They didn’t have to do that.”

I never got it. My philosophy was always this: I’m all for a coach sitting his starters if a game gets out of hand, but strictly in the name of keeping them healthy. And when you put the backups in, don’t feel obligated to have them play conservative or sit on the ball. In most cases, especially on the high school level, your backups are the younger kids who will someday be starters. If you put them in, have them run the same stuff you were running before, because this is their best opportunity to translate what they’ve been doing in practice to a game situation. If you want to pull back, do it for YOUR sake, not for the other team’s sake. And if you’re on the bad end of a blowout, well, you shouldn’t expect anyone to pull back for you. If you don’t want to get beat 85-10, the onus is on you — not the opposing coach — to prevent it from happening.

Regular DimeMag.com reader/poster GEE passed along this story of a girl’s high school basketball game in Dallas that got out of hand to the tune of 100-0. Yes, The Covenant School beat Dallas Academy ONE HUNDRED to ZERO. And now the winning team is asking if they can forfeit the game and have issued an apology. From Rivals.com:

“It is shameful and an embarrassment that this happened,” Kyle Queal, the head of the school, said in a statement, adding the forfeit was requested because “a victory without honor is a great loss.” The private Christian school defeated Dallas Academy last week. Covenant was up 59-0 at halftime. A parent who attended the game told The Associated Press that Covenant continued to make 3-pointers — even in the fourth quarter. She praised the Covenant players but said spectators and an assistant coach were cheering wildly as their team edged closer to 100 points. “I think the bad judgment was in the full-court press and the 3-point shots,” said Renee Peloza, whose daughter plays for Dallas Academy. “At some point, they should have backed off.” Dallas Academy coach Jeremy Civello told The Dallas Morning News that the game turned into a “layup drill,” with the opposing team’s guards waiting to steal the ball and drive to the basket. Covenant scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and “finally eased up when they got to 100 with about four minutes left,” he said. Dallas Academy has eight girls on its varsity team and about 20 girls in its high school. It is winless over the last four seasons. The academy boasts of its small class sizes and specializes in teaching students struggling with “learning differences,” such as short attention spans or dyslexia.

Do you think it’s the responsibility of a coach — or their players — to pull back during a blowout?

Source: Rivals.com