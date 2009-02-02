HUGE Fantasy Update – Andrew Bynum and More

Andrew Bynum owners should brace themselves. The news is bad. Bynum has a torn MCL and will miss 8 to 12 weeks with the injury. This is a CRUSHING blow to not only the Lakers, but also to fantasy squads everywhere. Bynum was playing the best ball of his NBA career and will, at best, be back right around the first round of the playoffs. Remember, the Lakers were extremely conservative with Bynum’s knee injury last season and we can expect the same this year. Would I cut him if I owned him and it was not a keeper league? I think I would. I might wait a night to see if the Lakers make any additional statements or refute the report, but you need that roster flexibility. There are not many leagues that play into the last week of the season and even so, the Lakers would probably only give him spot minutes if he did make it back. Lamar Odom’s value just skyrocketed on the Lakers and in fantasy and it would not surprise me at all to see the Lakers active at the trade deadline for a power forward or center.
Two more quick fantasy updates for you –
Kevin Garnett WILL sit out tomorrow night with the flu (he didn’t even travel with the team) and Deron Williams will miss tonight’s game with a quad injury. I’d be more concerned with starting Deron than KG. Keep in mind, Tony Allen also has the flu so teams that own Celtics’ players could be in for a sick week. Just a heads up.
omg….u just ruined my day
Made my day! I snatched Odom off waivers on the 18th of Jan.
woot woot!
Sorry man.
Karma’s a bitch. Now everyone knows that jumping into Bynum’s knee is the best way to not get dunked on by him.
Somewhere, Gerald Wallace is smiling, just waiting for his next game against Andrew Bitchmade.
LOL, what comes around goes around.
I feel bad for real Lakers Fans, but I cant help but laugh at the ones who gargle Dr Buss’ nut sauce everyday, ha ha
nice work fallinup.
Hey Doc,
How is this trade?
MY Jammal Crawford, Aldridge
for
HIS Andre Miller, Tim Duncan
?
Hey Doc,
How is this trade?
MY Jammal Crawford, Aldridge
for
HIS Tim Duncan
NOT ANDRE MILLER.
Loool – I had picked up Odom off the waivers a week ago to fill in some gaps in some games, and now this happens. Man did I just get lucky :D
That shit is payback don’t fuck with the bobcats
I am dropping Bynum and Varejao (Big Z is back). Which bigs should I pick up? Joel Anthony, Greg Oden, Chris Andersen, Joakim Noah, Zaza Pachulia, Joel Przybilla, Nick Collison. Thanks.
so frustrating!! would you cut him in our keeper league?
bynum should really not play against the grizz. two knee injuries vs their squad.
Hey FD,
Should I drop Krstic for Bonner?
I’m a Celtic fan and I’m sorry to see this. I want to beat that team at full strength.
FantasyDoc’s Number 1 FAN – I liked the first one better but i’d do either in a heartbeat.
help – Oden!
Satten – tough call. if you need the flexibility yes. though if he comes back for the playoffs and looks fine you might be able to trade him in the off season.
alan – no.
Yo doc, just had a trade offer come thru- my LO and Bargnani for his nene and Peja
Holla
Doc. yesterday i came to you with the proposal of dropping Marc Gasol for Pryzbilla/Deandre Jordan/McGee
today, as the reality that, im unfortunately a Bynum owner, hits, I very reluctantly dropped him (wishing it wasnt true)…who should i pick up out of the 3 above? maybe even Carl Landry? help help help
my fantasy season is screwed doc. I had Gerald Wallace, dunno when hes coming back
and Joe Johnson and Josh Smith havent really been more than average at best.
please help!
Last year Memphis made up for Bynum’s injury by giving LA Gasol for Kwame… OJ Mayo for Vucajic this year? lol
hahahaha i traded AK and Skinner for LO after AK when AK went down. I love them apples!
Gerald Wallace is probally the Injury man
he injures Gilbert n kills the year
now (karma) he injures Bynum n kills the Fantasy owners