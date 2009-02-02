HUGE Fantasy Update – Andrew Bynum and More

Andrew Bynum owners should brace themselves. The news is bad. Bynum has a torn MCL and will miss 8 to 12 weeks with the injury. This is a CRUSHING blow to not only the Lakers, but also to fantasy squads everywhere. Bynum was playing the best ball of his NBA career and will, at best, be back right around the first round of the playoffs. Remember, the Lakers were extremely conservative with Bynum’s knee injury last season and we can expect the same this year. Would I cut him if I owned him and it was not a keeper league? I think I would. I might wait a night to see if the Lakers make any additional statements or refute the report, but you need that roster flexibility. There are not many leagues that play into the last week of the season and even so, the Lakers would probably only give him spot minutes if he did make it back. Lamar Odom’s value just skyrocketed on the Lakers and in fantasy and it would not surprise me at all to see the Lakers active at the trade deadline for a power forward or center.

Two more quick fantasy updates for you –

Kevin Garnett WILL sit out tomorrow night with the flu (he didn’t even travel with the team) and Deron Williams will miss tonight’s game with a quad injury. I’d be more concerned with starting Deron than KG. Keep in mind, Tony Allen also has the flu so teams that own Celtics’ players could be in for a sick week. Just a heads up.