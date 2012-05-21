Humble & Hungry: Dime’s 2012 NBA Draft Diary With Dion Waiters, Week 3

After an outstanding sophomore season at Syracuse that had many analysts talking about him as one of the best guards in the country decided the time was right to test his talents and make the jump to the NBA. The Philly native was a beast as a Sixth Man, averaging 12.6 points on nearly 48 percent shooting to help lead the Orange to the Elite 8 this season. Syracuse came up short in their bid for a National Championship, but Waiters’ stock continues to rise. Now as he gets prepared to be drafted into the NBA, Waiters will be giving us the inside scoop on his journey to the draft, how his life is changing and everything in-between…

*** *** ***

I am back in Las Vegas now after I just got back from Philly. I went back for Mother’s Day. I couldn’t even give you just one memorable moment with my mom growing up. There were a lot in my life. There wasn’t just one special moment. Every day was special.

But coming back to continue working out in Vegas, I’m being reminded it’s way too hot out here. Very hot. You gotta stay in the house until night time. You have to go out at night rather than during the day because it’s so hot. Syracuse could get warm but it never got like this. Sometimes it was a nice day… sometimes even a perfect day there.

When we go out, we just walk around, take pictures at the buildings. They have a lot of special days out here. It’s funny. People will be in costumes. We just walk around and do a lot of sightseeing.

I downloaded the new Meek Mill mixtape called “Dreamchasers 2” the first day. It’s great. He did an unbelievable job. On the first day, everybody tried to download it at the same time and it crashed the website so that speaks for itself. My favorite songs are “Use To Be,” “Ready Or Not” and “On My Way.”

I’ve also been following the playoffs closely. I’m a Heat guy, a Heat fan. They should take the championship even though they are trying to find that niche right now. But we do need some help with Bosh out. I got OKC or the Spurs coming out of the West. They are playing great right now.

My schedule is pretty much the same thing every day and every week. At 10 a.m. I have my first workout. Then we’ll take a break for an hour and a half or two hours before we come back around 2 or 3 depending on what time you go in the morning. Then sometimes, you go all night until 8 p.m.

I don’t think I’ve necessarily gotten stronger since I started working out for the draft. I’m pretty much the same but I have lost some weight. That’s what I wanted to do coming out here, and you don’t always have to lift weights to do that. I’m probably about 215, 214 pounds right now. When I play in the NBA, I’d like to probably be about 208.

One cool thing I did recently was some work with 2K Sports for NBA 2K13. That was unbelievable. I remember I just got a call from them asking if I wanted to do some video game work. I said “Of course.” You don’t really get a lot of opportunities for things like that so you have to take advantage of it. It was crazy. It was love. That’s something that you dream about growing up and I finally got a chance to do it.