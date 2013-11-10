The Most Hysterical Streetball Video We’ve Seen In a While

#Video
11.10.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

This video appears to feature just another lazy weekend where some guys were getting some run in on the courts in Brooklyn. Except one baller was noticeably more pale and schlubby than the others and was, almost certainly, a throw-in so one team had enough teammates to match the other. But that same guy started raining three-pointers and things dissolved into hilarity from there.

His form is terrible, and on a couple shots he banks the ball in from beyond the arc â€” whether he meant to do so is still in question â€” but for a brief few moments, he catches fire. Watch as his defender gets angrier and angrier as the guy keeps sinking three-pointers even after the defender starts challenging him.

Never judge a book by its cover, even when that cover appears as an unathletic guy with terrible form on his shot. He might just run the table on you.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSbrooklynPlaygroundSTREETBALLvideo

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP