I Beat You

You may have heard about the competition site ibeatyou.com, where you can compete with your friends, strangers and stars in just about anything, including all things hoop-related. The site is the brainchild of Baron Davis and his right-hand man Cash Warren; they were telling us all about it when we bumped into them out in Phoenix.
They’re really passionate about it, so we wanted to share it with our readers. Check out the contest in the video below where Steve Nash challenges you to make more NBA threes than he does in a minute. Dude sticks 16 of 18 threes in 60 seconds … good luck.
Cool concept. Something simple that many people will be trying no doubt. Who wouldn’t want to beat Nash?
I bet it’s going to become outrageous with the stuff people challenge others to beat them at though.
they also have Jessica Alba doing a stare off
Oh yea and if he hitting like that why ain’t Nashy in the three point competition? A different story when you got a hand in ya grill.
16 in a minute is crazy though.
cash warren is a very lucky guy. he is right up there with seal, tony parker and marko jaric.
yes, it’s like the geek from revenge of the nerds hitting Betty
Is this the reason why Baron can’t shoot anymore? His mind is on his ‘other’ business lol
Gee, here’s hoping you know that Nash has been one of the league’s best three-point shooters for years now. Even this year he’s still comfortably above 40% . . . and for several years before you could argue he was the best shooter in the league, period.
Ray ain’t in the shootout either. Wanna say he can’t shoot?
@3 yeah, when they break out that broom, its over…