I Beat You

#Video
02.17.09 10 years ago 9 Comments

You may have heard about the competition site ibeatyou.com, where you can compete with your friends, strangers and stars in just about anything, including all things hoop-related. The site is the brainchild of Baron Davis and his right-hand man Cash Warren; they were telling us all about it when we bumped into them out in Phoenix.

They’re really passionate about it, so we wanted to share it with our readers. Check out the contest in the video below where Steve Nash challenges you to make more NBA threes than he does in a minute. Dude sticks 16 of 18 threes in 60 seconds … good luck.

TOPICS#Video
TAGSALL STARDimeMagvideo

