I Don’t See The Celtics Losing A Game Anytime Soon

#Boston Celtics
11.04.09 9 years ago 55 Comments

After watching the Celtics continue their dominance last night against the Sixers, jumping out to a quick 5-0 on the year, this got me wondering: When will the Celtics actually lose a game? Now clearly I don’t think they’re going to go 82-0 (although that would be sweet), but looking at their upcoming schedule, Boston could legitimately finish the month of November without a loss.

Just look at their point differential. It’s +21.6! While they’re averaging 101.4 points per game, their defense is holding teams to a stingy 79.8. The next best differential is +10 for the Nuggets and Suns. Check out their upcoming schedule:

November 4: @ Minnesota Timberwolves – After a big win last night, the Celtics will make Al Jefferson cry one more time that he was traded.
November 6: Phoenix Suns – The Suns play in Orlando tonight, which will take a lot of their energy. If they beat them, this will be the battled of the undefeateds.
November 7: @ New Jersey Nets – They could still be winless when they face the Celtics.
November 11: Utah Jazz – This team is struggling right now and not going to get a W in Beantown.
November 13: Atlanta Hawks – After the battles in the playoffs, there is kind of a mini-rivalry here. Nonetheless, the Celtics are just too deep.
November 14: @ Indiana Pacers – Even if Larry Legend suited up, the Pacers give up 14 points more than they score a game.
November 18: Golden State Warriors – The score could be 130-125, but the C’s will get the W.
November 20: Orlando Magic – Probably the toughest game of the month. After the playoffs last year, Boston wants their revenge.
November 22: @ New York Knicks – Not only will I be at this game, but the Celtics will win by 20.
November 25: Philadelphia 76ers – If last night’s game is any indication of what we’ll see here, Lou Williams may fake an injury just so he doesn’t have to face Rajon Rondo.
November 27: Toronto Raptors – The Raptors are an interesting team and have some dangerous pieces, but Boston gets it done.
November 29: @ Miami Heat – Undefeated up until last night’s game against the Suns, the Heat will have a packed house as they try and hand the C’s (potentially) their first loss.

So if they win all these games, that puts them at 17-0 going into December. Not a bad place to be sitting.

What do you think? When will the Celtics lose a game?

