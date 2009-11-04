I Don’t See The Celtics Losing A Game Anytime Soon

After watching the Celtics continue their dominance last night against the Sixers, jumping out to a quick 5-0 on the year, this got me wondering: When will the Celtics actually lose a game? Now clearly I don’t think they’re going to go 82-0 (although that would be sweet), but looking at their upcoming schedule, Boston could legitimately finish the month of November without a loss.
Just look at their point differential. It’s +21.6! While they’re averaging 101.4 points per game, their defense is holding teams to a stingy 79.8. The next best differential is +10 for the Nuggets and Suns. Check out their upcoming schedule:
November 4: @ Minnesota Timberwolves – After a big win last night, the Celtics will make Al Jefferson cry one more time that he was traded.
November 6: Phoenix Suns – The Suns play in Orlando tonight, which will take a lot of their energy. If they beat them, this will be the battled of the undefeateds.
November 7: @ New Jersey Nets – They could still be winless when they face the Celtics.
November 11: Utah Jazz – This team is struggling right now and not going to get a W in Beantown.
November 13: Atlanta Hawks – After the battles in the playoffs, there is kind of a mini-rivalry here. Nonetheless, the Celtics are just too deep.
November 14: @ Indiana Pacers – Even if Larry Legend suited up, the Pacers give up 14 points more than they score a game.
November 18: Golden State Warriors – The score could be 130-125, but the C’s will get the W.
November 20: Orlando Magic – Probably the toughest game of the month. After the playoffs last year, Boston wants their revenge.
November 22: @ New York Knicks – Not only will I be at this game, but the Celtics will win by 20.
November 25: Philadelphia 76ers – If last night’s game is any indication of what we’ll see here, Lou Williams may fake an injury just so he doesn’t have to face Rajon Rondo.
November 27: Toronto Raptors – The Raptors are an interesting team and have some dangerous pieces, but Boston gets it done.
November 29: @ Miami Heat – Undefeated up until last night’s game against the Suns, the Heat will have a packed house as they try and hand the C’s (potentially) their first loss.
So if they win all these games, that puts them at 17-0 going into December. Not a bad place to be sitting.
What do you think? When will the Celtics lose a game?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
O god.. Celtic fans are gonna cream there paints.
@1
LMFAO
WACK..
We get to watch another East team get a cakewalk schedule and be hailed as champs before the season starts.. At least their talented enough to back it up tho.. get to the Finals C’s!! We’ll be waiting..
oh yeah those 08-09 Cavs?? couldnt back SHIT UP..
AIn’t no doubt that dem Celts be rockin it y’all. Dem Celts be havin a speedy cat Rondo who be dishin dopey dimes and the team b playin some real nasty defense yo – ain’t nothin more importan dan dat shit.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
@LakeShow84
You guys almost lost to the Thunder last night. A couple different times.
Teams that might sneak in a win:
Jazz
Hawks
Magic
Heat
Warriors (Have to include my team. Even though were no where near as talented the Warriors have a way of beating the best teams in the league when it’s not expected.)
@ Aron
Whats ur point?? 7/12 of those games are against lottery teams.. and i didnt even count Toronto and Miami..
This aint about us pal.. We lost to the Bobcats and still had a parade..
Got anymore useful information champ??
Where did Tyrone steal his computer from?
I am currently enjoying an 19-0 start on boston…
2k10 MyPayer mode
LOLz
2010 nba final = Nuggets VS Celtics … :-)
As our friend from “Melmark” would say…I’d bet my lunch allowance that Celtics don’t reach 17-0. They’ll have an off night and someone will surprise them with an “upset”. C’s are good…but nobody is immune to losing.
@Lakeshow84
Aren’t the lakers playing at home for like 17 of their first 21 games? Some crazy shit like that. They also have a little frosty on their schedule don’t they?
Ain’t no doubt Tyrone be crackin me up y’all.
That’s gonna be a great game between Boston and Orlando on the 20th. The Magic will have Rashard Lewis by then. And the Celtics don’t have to worry about Big Baby pushing any kids and re-injure his thumb.
I love it Aron; it’s fun backing a team that everyone hates. It’s more fun when that team is kicking everyone’s a$$.
As long as they stay healthy, the Cs should be right back in the championship mix.
they just have too many weapons to go along with being the most physical team in a no contact league. They really are the best communicating team in the L. Garnett wasn’t a factor on offense and they just keep rolling. they get so many open looks and on D they just recover and adjust very well when guys are hurting them. If you aren’t LeBron James or maybe Melo you can’t physically cause the kind of match up problems to interrupt their Defensive principles.
Great to watch…
I think the Celts will win tonight but lose to phoenix on Friday. I say Steve Nash burn Rondo for 40 plus points!
but, but . . . I though the Lakers were going to go 21-0! Guys, guys . . . it was supposed to be the Lakers . . .
;)
out of that schedule i’m actually worried about the warriors. i dont feel like looking it up but I know they upset them at least once last year and once the year before
Suns could get the win.
@ Chicagorilla..
Once again this isnt about us lol.. I cant stand the East powerhouses is all..
They feast on scraps..
WACK that the first LA/BOS game in at the end of January.. Once again at the tail end of our 8 game road trip..
Celtics are the nastiest looking team I have seen in a while, in way better shape right now than the Lakers, I hate to say that but it’s true.
Lakers though will be fire once they are healthy and bring it all together.
I agree with 40Cal on the Phoenix upset though..
If Steve Nash & Amare go nuts they can do it but the Celtics are too loaded to lose that game if they come out focused..
@ 22 please wc has enough scraps for the top teams lot of weeks teams in the bottom and with two “road” games against the clippers lakers fans have no biz complaining
celts look nasty though if they stay healthy it’ll 2008 all over again
Toronto is going to put the beat down on the Celts, and hopefully Reggie Evans is back to injure Rondo via groin grab.
Notice the pic up there is of the big THREE, not the big FOUR. Fuck Rondo.
This team actually has a full 12 man rotation and thats scary….well 11 cuz i hate scalabrine no game having punk ass. the majority of the guys have experience and know the game. once Big baby gets back, its a wrap.
They need to pace themselves. Last year they came hard out the gate, but it seemed like they spent themselves. They were playing on that post-championship fire and for a while it seemed like the Celtics were gonna be the best team since the ’96 Bulls. Then they went through a bumpy period and KG got injured. If dropping a game here and there means they’re all healthy by the playoffs, that should be an expense they’re willing to pay.
Control loves him some Rondo.
Either the Magic or the Raptors will beat the celts to end their streak.
One of those teams will come out shooting threes like they were layups, and that will end the mess.
I do believe Rahsard Lewis will be back for the magic by then too.
Celts may get right past Orlando. Pistons made it happen last nite for sure!!!! *pumps fist*
**Control —— I don’t care for Rondo too much, but you HATE HATE HATE Rondo. Wow! is he that bad??
Plus, in reality, Toronto only beats the Celtics if they allow the Raps to bring bats to the game! LMAO.
GO PISTONS!!
Pleaseeeee let The Real Tyrone write an article for you dime. Just once. It can be on anything. I don’t even care. I just want to see how many times he says “dopey dimes” in a 500 word article.
I am going to say Hawks.
OK, Ok let’s be real about this, celts are on a ten man rotation which should keep everyone healthy even when KG was out what was the losing streak at last year? I think Rondo (Control) could be a little more humbling too, but I actualy got to sit at courtside one game and could hear the trashtalking that would make gary payton blush. Naash could scorch us but only if we shut evrybody else down, it could still be a win.
Other than Miami and a few scrub teams, all the games are at home, so of course Boston will do well! Big whoop. I think it is in Stern’s NBA rule book that high-profile teams (Celtics, LA, etc.) start their season with wonderful home-heavy schedule so they get to build a ton of early wins/momentum and confidence for the season.
Other less-golden teams, like my Hawks, start out every November with brutal road-heavy scheduling that they have to survive.
Celtics and Lakers and other “Big name” cities have early home heavy schedules becasue there is actually shit to do in their cities. They got concerts and awards ceremonies booked in their arenas unlike little podunk towns were the most exciting thing coming through the arena is the county fair or the circus.
LakeShow84 says:
“Once again this isnt about us lol.. I cant stand the East powerhouses is all..
They feast on scraps..”
“WACK that the first LA/BOS game in at the end of January.. Once again at the tail end of our 8 game road trip..”
Hey Lakeshow,
Nice of you to forget that all of those “East scraps” were the reason the Lakers were heavily favored by all the ESPN and lakers fans in 08′ when those same east powerhouse Celtics STILL made your Lakers look foolish 4-2 in the finals even after going through all of those “east scraps” as you call them. LOL!!
Also, stop making excuses already on why the Celts are going to make the Fakers look worthless when they meet again this year in Jan. You guys are just lucky KG was gone last year cause it was a default title for you guys last year. LOL ….even Kobe knows that.
Celtics defense is just so solid I can’t see them losing unless they get tired and just want the pressure of a long streak to go away.
Even against the suns or a high power offense it won’t matter. The C’ can score with any of them and their D is going to win those games. The C’s bring their defensive game to everyone else and it affects the other teams more than another teams offense affects them. They have no problem scoring if they want to but they control the game so well on defense that they don’t need to. If they have to they will to get the W.
Defense wins Championships. Not offense. Remember that…..
Sheed did say this team can win more than the 72 games of the bulls….we’l see …
November 13th Could End it
Pistons just got LUCKY last night, Reddi Red. It was sad that they did traded AI. Coz if they didn’t, I’m happy to say that it’s a wrap for them this early of the season.
As for the Celtics fans, don’t be too much overconfident with your team coz KG will get the same injury to end his career. Then CP3 will push Rondo to the stands and will bump his head on the edge of the front row and lacerate his brain (I thought he’s a no-brainer).lol
Nuggets VS Magic in the Finals.
They won’t trade Perkins to other teams because they know he can’t be a star like Big Al is. At least Big Al is now a go-to-guy. I was wondering how bad will a team be if Perkins is their main man.lolz
boy are you gonna feel stupid if they loose to the t-wolves tonight.
Wow, the Celts not losing a game to these shitty teams sure is munumental!
You almost jinxed them.
Lucky for the Celtics they brought their own refs with them to Minnesota. They were VERY lucky to sneak out with a win.
And I don’t think KG’s as popular in Minnesota tonight as he was this afternoon.
Celts will go 73-9! you heard it here 1st!
“Lou Williams may fake an injury just so he doesn’t have to face Rajon Rondo.” ur too much inloved wid that rondo guy! if not for the big 3, he’s juz another piece of shit that celtics are trying to trade..
@chester
I’m a rondo fan. stop hatin.
To Many Old Niggas!!! Da Nuggets Will Go Undeafeated Before Da Celtics Will. LMAO And Soon Or Later Sheed Will Kill Da Momentum!!