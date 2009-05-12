I like Kobe and LeBron

Actually I don’t, but that’s not that point. While I immensely respect and admire Kobe the athlete — still the best basketball player I’ve ever seen in person — there’s a side to him I just haven’t been able to root for. The sudden “I’m a great teammate” shift seems fake. The flopping and flailing and ref abuse is annoying. And there’s that whole Colorado business.

After that, I’ll admit any other negative feelings are the direct result of Kobe’s media coverage and fan adoration-slash-obsession, which isn’t even his fault. While the masses portray him as this comic book character with an extraterrestrial will to win, I question whether Kobe is really THAT competitive. (Who could be?) While they crown Kobe the game’s ultimate winner, I remember he hasn’t hoisted a Larry O’Brien since 2002. That’s hardly a good reason not to like somebody, but just like the overboard reverence of Michael Jordan when I was a kid made it easy to root for his underdog rivals like Gary Payton and Reggie Miller, the constant steaming of Kobe Bryant makes it easy to root against him.

But I like watching him play, plus I’m still holding out hope that I can like Kobe the person. In my short basketball writing career I still haven’t had the opportunity to observe or talk to Kobe in an up-close, non-media frenzy setting, where he could maybe disprove some of what I’m gathering from his public persona. When that happens, hopefully my opinion will change. If I’ve been able to personally find the good in Mike Tyson to Barry Bonds, Kobe can’t be that bad.

On the other hand, I like what I’ve seen from LeBron the athlete and LeBron the person. I’ve been around him enough — in putting together a feature for Dime #43 (the Olympic issue) and then the cover story for Dime #47 (Feb. 2009) — to get some kind of sense for who he is when the camera is off. So between the two, I guess I’d have to say I’m on the “LeBron” side of the argument.

But why is it such a divisive argument? If I did claim to like Kobe and LeBron equally — which, strictly as ballplayers, I do — why would I get people pressuring me to pick one, like when you’ve got to make the “curly fries or regular fries” call at Jack in the Box?

Kobe vs. LeBron has taken on a strange love/hate dynamic, in that it’s become an unwritten rule that for the sake of loving one of them, you have to hate the other. If you’re a Kobe fan, you have to build him up by tearing LeBron down, and vice versa. This leads to Kobe backers saying dumb stuff like, “LeBron’s not clutch” and “LeBron can’t shoot,” while LeBron backers constantly throw around bitter words like “overrated” and “dirty” in reference to Kobe.

It all reminds me of Tupac vs. Biggie, in particular a clip of an interview with ‘Pac at the beginning of “Runnin'” (the ‘Pac/B.I.G. collabo) that goes like this:

Interviewer: Between you and Biggie, it’s like who rules the n**** kingdom, basically. This is like a f*ckin’ election.

Tupac: It IS that. It is that.

Back then, you had to pick one; either ride with ‘Pac or ride with Biggie, no exceptions. Me? Even though I was about 13-14 years old at the time — a prime candidate for that kind of fierce misguided loyalty to people I don’t even know — I never bought into it. I was a West Coast kid who preferred Biggie, which definitely made me something of a traitor, but the writer in me was just drawn to Christopher Wallace’s lyricism over Tupac Shakur’s raw emotion. At the same time, though, that didn’t make me dislike ‘Pac. I didn’t have to talk sh*t about one MC in order to talk up the other.

We’re seeing the same thing here. A lot of LeBron fans are walking around on Cloud-9 right now, not only because their guy won MVP and is marauding through the playoff bracket, but also because Kobe didn’t win MVP and is struggling to make it out of the second round. And Kobe fans, who already react like wounded animals trapped in a corner whenever a critic attacks their guy, are just as venomous when somebody has the nerve to suggest that ‘Bron is better than KB24.

At least it’s just basketball. Unlike ‘Pac vs. B.I.G. or Clemson vs. South Carolina, mothers won’t be losing their sons over this great debate. I don’t understand the whole “Pick one!” school of thought, but in the long run it’s not hurting anybody. So let the sports drink companies and teenybopper mags and everybody else who’s tapped for new ideas throw all the fuel they want onto the Kobe/LeBron fire. It’s a silly phenomenon, but in this arena, division isn’t gonna hurt anybody.