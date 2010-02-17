I Love Nate Robinson, But Not On The Celtics

We all know that Nate Robinson has been on the block in New York for months. And even though he became the only three-time champion in the history of the dunk contest, it appears the Knicks are still willing to ship Robinson on the next bus out of town. That’s why when I hear that the Celtics are looking for a backup point guard – who can also defend – I’m surprised they would make this deal. Let’s be honest, it’s simply the wrong thing to do.
According to the Boston Herald‘s Mark Murphy, the Celtics and Knicks are close to a deal that would bring guard Nate to Boston in exchange for either Eddie House, Brian Scalabrine or Tony Allen. While I like the fact that the C’s are ready and willing to make a move, it’s just for the wrong guy.
If Boston were to trade House for Robinson straight up, that trade would actually hurt the Celtics. House is a proven veteran that is trusted by not only Doc Rivers, but his teammates as well. Robinson would have to come in and start fresh – something you’re not really looking for right before the playoff stretch. Also, while Nate can play the point guard spot, as seen in New York this season (even when Chris Duhon was struggling), the Knicks were hesitant to put the rock in his hands.
Perhaps the reason this trade has garnered so much interest is that, according Murphy, a league source said the Celtics and Lakers are the only teams that would definitely get Robinson’s approval. After signing a qualifying offer this past summer, he has the right to approve or disapprove any trade.
While I was a firm believer that the Celtics should trade Ray Allen for Kevin Martin and Andres Nocioni/Kenny Thomas, this trade of Robinson-for-House just doesn’t make sense. The Celtics are one player away from contending for another title, but that player just isn’t Nate.
What do you think? Should the Celtics make this trade?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
@Aaron, if the C’s can get Nate and only give up Tony Allen or Sclabrine that is a great move for them. I know you are not a real ball player so you think you know the game because you probably suck at it, haha, sorry for the hostility, but Nate is a baller and a team player with passion, He and House of the bench is buckets wne Ray Allen decides to have one of his nights off
The Best Nate deal that works is Jared Jefferies, Nate for Morrison and Farmer from Lakers.
@da real
2 things:
– AP can play ball and would most likely give you buckets.
– If they can get Nate for Scal, then by all means, go for it. But if they have to give up House? Not a good look. I know he’s one-dimensional and not a backup PG, but he bails Boston out of tough spots with that jumper. There will come a crucial time in the playoffs when they will miss House very badly.
Nate can score and all, but he can’t play point and he can’t guard anybody.
Skeptical as to how much this can help Boston.
– PC
@ dareal wtf does the fact aron apparently doesnt play ball have to do with whether or not he knows basketball?. U must be riding nate’s dick real hard. He is a very undersized shooting guard. He doesnt fit into that celtic philosophy.
Nate for Scal? Do it.
Nate for House is a lateral move at best. And i think the best point AP made was that Doc trusts him, his teammates trust him. Having to start that over again with less than half the season to go is a bad deal.
LL
Celtics should have tried to get Iguodala…
da real must really know the game because he thinks a quality player is someone who can just dunk and/or score. Kinda like carmelo, maravich, ricky davis, amare, and robinson. Lots of championships between all those guys. Wait….
@KnicksFan84
If the Knicks could pull off a trade of Nate and Jefferies for Morrison and Farmar, that would be a miracle. Just to have Darko and Morrison on the same roster would be comic value enough. I agree that Nate for Scal is a win, but the Knicks wouldn’t make that move.
@da real
As Pat said, I can play. And second, there’s no way they could afford to have Nate and House play alongside one another. Who would bring up the ball?
@AP – no issue there, Marquis could handle the ball, it’s the defensive end that would be a complete shit show. I wouldn’t give up Tony Allen (as surprised as I am to be saying this, he’s actually contributed off the bench and played good D,) and Eddie for Nate is not a good look for us (PC hit it perfectly on why.) Scal for Nate would be amazing, but doesn’t work.
Just focus on dealing Ray for either KMart and Noce, Hinrich and either Thomas or Deng (I like Kirk, but not straight up for Ray. He’s regressing like HE’S the 34 year old 2 guard,) Iggy, or Amare. Anything else back for Ray will cause a riot (and I know most of those aren’t really possible either. Ugh…)
Lol GET EM PC..
If the C’s trade house for Nate they stupid.. House is proven off the bench and can get hot and make it a long game for lots of teams.. and if anything he has just as much passion as Nate.. House is one of the main shit talkers on that team so u know KG loves him..
If they give up Scalabrine or Allen then its a good trade.. House is more valuable to the C’s at this point than Nate..
@ PC
So whos the hardest hooper over there lol if u guys had a 1on1 tourny who would take home the trophy??
Kevin Martin would get buckets on the Celtics. Just cut and get kickouts from KG and Perk Da Beast. Lighten the scoring load for PP…..done and done…
Someone answer why the eff Nate is always doing that stupid point in his pics?
Wow, good work, how long did this article take you to write? 10 minutes? Way to provide some in depth analysis.
Scalabrine is straight up garbage.
Someone explain to me, what is so special about Nate Robinson? Dude is a jacker!
Bruce from a fantasy standpoint or seriously. Yes he’s a undersized 2 guard at that. He’s a streaky shooter. Who when hot scores with the best of them. He gives you scoring off the bench & is hard to defend causing mismatches. For a guy to be 5’6″ he has to play with so much emotion to survive. Something many just don’t get. Mike D’Antoni was the wrong coach for him. He has more heart than Lebron & would compete no matter what. Win or lose. He wasn’t even 100%. Everyone has such a bad perception of him. What do you expect the Knicks organization is like hell. Look how quick D’Antoni has become a bad coach & hated. How about Zbo & Crawford both vying for All Stars or Sixth man.
Your worth is valued by wins & losses. He’s a good player on a bad team. He really needs to go to L.A. or Orlando. He’s better than JJ Redick & a few other spot shooters. The N.B.A. isn’t designed to reward defense again. You’re at a disadvantage to the offense especially a high profile player. Nate Robinson isn’t in the league this long for no reason.
He actually needs a new scenery. The Knicks should be put on suspension until they get their s&^% straight. It’s embarassing to turn to MSG by accident. Their the circus in town. The only reason the Knicks aren’t that bad is because we have the Nets. Also I could name about 50 players in the league NRob is better than. It’s cool if you don’t like him as a person. The problem I’m realizing on this site. People believe everything written about a player. The traffic incident was blown way out of porportion. The DNP was ridicolous & the coach should have been fined. Nothing he does jokingly is worse than the product the Knicks have trotted out the past 10 yrs. They’re lucky to have a fan favorite like him.
Don’t worry he’ll make most haters on this site swallow their tongue. Bruce aren’t you a monkey
@ dareal
how is attacking Aron got anything to do with this article?
@ Dime
You guys fire Gerald? Aint heard from him in a long while
bottom line
*thursday morning*
knicks still suck
boston still sucks
that is all….