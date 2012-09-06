“I Was With You Shootin’ In The Gym” Parody T-Shirt

09.06.12 6 years ago

Kobe Bryant‘s divorce found its way into “Stay Schemin’,” a song from a Rick Ross mixtape featuring Drake and French Montana. The line in particular that references Bryant goes as follows:

“Kobe about to lose one hundred and fifty M’s [Million}, Kobe My Nâ€”- hate it to have to be him, Bâ€”- you wasn’t with me shootin in the gym.”

Well, it turns out that those lyrics were a bit off, as indicated by the above t-shirt. The folks over at Moneyball Sportswear decided to make a t-shirt and have a little fun with the lyrics, leaving us with this awesome t-shirt. Here’s the link to buy it, in case it really tickles your fancy.

In case you want to hear the actual song, here it is (NSFW):

What do you think?

