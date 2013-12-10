Iconic FILA 96 Colorway Re-Releasing In 2 Days

Last March, the re-release of the iconic white/navy FILA 96 sold out in minutes. Because the demand was so strong, FILA is bringing the sneaker back one more time in two days. On December 12, very limited quantities will hit FILA.com at midnight, and other select retailers include Packer Shoes, Nice Kicks and Rare Breed Footwear.

While the shoe is staying true to the original, it also does feature new varsity jacket accents while the chenille trapezoid logo is a slight seasonal adjustment to the OG. Also, the patent leather stripe has been replaced with navy FILAbuck. Check out more images of the sneaker below and stay tuned here for updates.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.