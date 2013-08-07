Iconic Reebok Shaqnosis Is Coming Back In A New “Heat” Colorway

When it was announced that the iconic original Reebok Shaqnosis was being re-released by Reebok Classic this year, most sneakerheads went crazy. Now, after revealing the “Orlando” colorway that will hit the streets on August 2, be prepared for yet another colorway from the famous mid-90s silhouette.

To celebrate Shaquille O’Neal‘s time with the Miami Heat, this “Heat” colorway is releasing on August 9. For $115, you’ll be able to find this shoe at key retailers Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Finish Line, DTLR, Shiek Shoes, Champs, Reebok.com. For now, stay tuned with Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think? Will you scoop a pair?

