If You’re In Portland Tonight, Here’s Your Chance To Meet Damian Lillard

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Portland Trail Blazers
05.23.13 5 years ago

If you’re in Portland tonight, here’s your chance to meet Damian Lillard. The NBA’s Rookie of the Year will be stopping by Compound Gallery (107 NW 5th Ave.) tonight between 6:00 and 7:00 pm to sign autographs and celebrate the launch of the limited edition adidas “Rookie of the Year” Real Deal.

The shoe is extremely limited — only 510 pairs ($120) will be available at Compound in Portland, Shoe Palace in Oakland, and at adidas.com.

The sneaker features Lillard’s Twitter handle on the sockliner and an Oakland satellite print and “9800s” to represent his neighborhood blocks. All of the colors have some significance on his career (red for high school, purple for college and black for the Portland Trail Blazers) while the animal print represents the Wildcat mascot he had in high school and college. On the upper, there is also “Townbiz” as a nod to Oakland, and clasped hands to represent the “Fly Guyz,” which are the point guard’s close group of friends.

For more details, stay tuned to Dime.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSadidasadidas "Rookie Of The Year" Real Dealadidas Basketballadidas HoopsDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP