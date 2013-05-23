If you’re in Portland tonight, here’s your chance to meet Damian Lillard. The NBA’s Rookie of the Year will be stopping by Compound Gallery (107 NW 5th Ave.) tonight between 6:00 and 7:00 pm to sign autographs and celebrate the launch of the limited edition adidas “Rookie of the Year” Real Deal.

The shoe is extremely limited — only 510 pairs ($120) will be available at Compound in Portland, Shoe Palace in Oakland, and at adidas.com.

The sneaker features Lillard’s Twitter handle on the sockliner and an Oakland satellite print and “9800s” to represent his neighborhood blocks. All of the colors have some significance on his career (red for high school, purple for college and black for the Portland Trail Blazers) while the animal print represents the Wildcat mascot he had in high school and college. On the upper, there is also “Townbiz” as a nod to Oakland, and clasped hands to represent the “Fly Guyz,” which are the point guard’s close group of friends.

For more details, stay tuned to Dime.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.