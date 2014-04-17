Illinois Introduces New Nike Basketball Uniforms

The University of Illinois and Nike introduced a new brand and identity system for the school today, which will feature updated uniforms for all 19 of the school’s intercollegiate sports teams. Using consistent colors, logos, lettering and numerals, the new digs will debut with the football and basketball programs and gradually expand to other sports in future seasons.

The “I” logo will remain the centerpiece of the design, but an updated typeface and custom alphabet and numerical set will also come into play, as well as an emphasis on primary and secondary color palettes.

Log onto the online store at FightingIllini.com or Nike.com for immediate purchases or pre-sale ordering while in-store locations should have product by the end of April, including Champaign-Urbana retailers Gameday Spirit Fan Store and T.I.S. Bookstore. Check out more of the images below and let us know what you think.

Which color do you like best?

