You’ve heard this before. I know. But for what it’s worth, Gilbert Arenas says his left knee — on which he’s had surgery three times in the last two years — is at full strength. Beyond that, he’s been practicing with the Wizards at full speed since the end of All-Star break.
“I’m out there feeling like the old Gilbert Arenas again,” Arenas told the Washington Post. “I’m running, jumping, dunking, feeling good. No pain, no swelling. My balance is back, my speed is back. The only thing I have to get used to again is being around other bodies out there on the court. I’m working on getting my timing back. The only thing I’m not doing is playing in games.”
While it’s too late for Agent Zero to swoop in and save the Wizards’ disastrous season (13-43 through Tuesday), a lot of people in D.C. would like to see him come back at the tail-end of the season; presumably so they could at least get something out of the first year of Gil’s $111 million contract. Team president Ernie Grunfeld said he expects Arenas to be back on the court this season.
“I don’t want to promise that and I’m not even ready to think about that right now,” Arenas said in the Post article. “The way I look at it, I rushed back twice and got hurt again twice, so this time I’m going to take my time and make sure. I came back quick twice and it didn’t work for me or the team. I’m just going to keep practicing on it, make sure it’s all the way right and then go from there.”
Gil ur my fav player…i just wanna see whether u were worth it or not so play this year!!!
damn it seems like forever since this dude has played(well). best of luck
Seems like he took the amount of time T-Mac should have taken to get it right.
Hope T-Mac is watching Gil, if Gil is able to come back and be a monster.
I’ll believe it when he plays a full season. Hell I’ll believe it when he plays half a season.
While I understand all the hate at Gil, I think we have to give the guy a chance. You can’t deny he earned that monster contract – he average almost 30ppg for two consecutive full seasons. He got a bad knee injury, and tried rushing back because he wanted to play and help his team. You can’t blame him for that.
He should back late this season and get in 20 minutes a night. He should take it easy and use them as practice games, since the season is already done for the Wiz. Keep building strength this summer, and come back next year and lead the Wizards into the playoffs.
to hate a player for getting injured after playing great basketball is ridiculous.
if i’m a wizards fan i never want gil to say the words “feeling” and “old” in the same sentence!
Hey Dime this is off topic but I think you guys should change the commenting format to like a thread style. This way people can comment on comments without having to put @ so and so every time.
I never really picture him as a championship-caliber player, but he’s fun to watch. It’ll be good to have him back.
I wouldn’t really be surprised if he came out and averaged 25 ppg and 10 ast next year.
Most overrated player in the League, bar none. Selfish beyond belief, can’t play PG, can’t defend, all this idiot can do is talk, talk and talk. Thanks Wizards for signing this donkey to an inflated contract thus killing your future and cap space for years to come.
The only way Gilbert can redeem himself is donating half of his monstrous contract to lure some free agent…
