You’ve heard this before. I know. But for what it’s worth, Gilbert Arenas says his left knee — on which he’s had surgery three times in the last two years — is at full strength. Beyond that, he’s been practicing with the Wizards at full speed since the end of All-Star break.

“I’m out there feeling like the old Gilbert Arenas again,” Arenas told the Washington Post. “I’m running, jumping, dunking, feeling good. No pain, no swelling. My balance is back, my speed is back. The only thing I have to get used to again is being around other bodies out there on the court. I’m working on getting my timing back. The only thing I’m not doing is playing in games.”

While it’s too late for Agent Zero to swoop in and save the Wizards’ disastrous season (13-43 through Tuesday), a lot of people in D.C. would like to see him come back at the tail-end of the season; presumably so they could at least get something out of the first year of Gil’s $111 million contract. Team president Ernie Grunfeld said he expects Arenas to be back on the court this season.

“I don’t want to promise that and I’m not even ready to think about that right now,” Arenas said in the Post article. “The way I look at it, I rushed back twice and got hurt again twice, so this time I’m going to take my time and make sure. I came back quick twice and it didn’t work for me or the team. I’m just going to keep practicing on it, make sure it’s all the way right and then go from there.”

