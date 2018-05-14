Iman Shumpert Hinted At Picking Up His 2018-19 Player Option In Sacramento

#2018 NBA Free Agency
05.14.18 2 hours ago

Iman Shumpert appeared in only 14 games during the 2017-2018, with none of those appearances coming in a Sacramento Kings uniform. On Monday, however, the 27-year-old guard appeared to hint on his Instagram Story that his stay in Sacramento would be longer than the few months guaranteed when he was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers in February.

Shumpert underwent knee surgery in November, forcing him to the sidelines for an extended period and eventually playing a part in his move to Sacramento. In this case, though, the former Georgia Tech standout seems to be referring to his player option for the 2018-2019 season, assuring that he’ll be “wearing purple a lot” and shedding light on the $11,011,234 salary that he would earn if the decision was made to exercise the option.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyIMAN SHUMPERTSACRAMENTO KINGS

