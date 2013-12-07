Iman Shumpert With The Poster Dunk As The Knicks Rout The Magic

#Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
12.07.13 5 years ago

The New York Knicks got their second consecutive win last night when the Orlando Magic came to visit Madison Square Garden. After the Magic went up three in the first quarter, the Knicks outscored them by 41 points the rest of the way for a 121-83 victory, which included a bouncing Iman Shumpert dunk over a rotating Moe Harkless.

Carmelo Anthony was brilliant in all facets of the game for the second game in row, scoring 20 points on an efficient 10 shots, snagging 11 boards, dishing four dimes and swiping three steals.

But it wasn’t just the ‘Melo show. Seven Knicks were in double-figures on the night, including Shumpert, who added some fireworks to New York’s already-electric win over the Magic by putting Moe Harkless on a poster.

Even J.R. Smith was excited after Shump’s explosion.

