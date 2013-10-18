Iman Shumpert’s Sick Left-Handed Putback Dunk From Last Night

Last night, the Knicks beat Washington by nine and Iman Shumpert had one of those “Oh sh%&!” plays. Eerily reminiscent of his epic putback dunk against Indiana, Shump finished a missed jumper in the lane with authority… but this time did it with his left hand.

Minus the flat-top flow and after sustaining a sprained elbow in the first quarter, Shumpert had just four points in 10 minutes. However, we’ll remember this bucket as much more.

Is Shumpert a future star?

