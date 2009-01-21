In 2010 the Nets will sign … Shaq?

Forget LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, today’s Newark Star-Ledger says that the free agent the Nets need to sign in 2010 is Shaq:
The Nets should be playing in Newark, and not just for a few lousy preseason games as the team is proposing. And the 7-footer could be a major force in making them — to borrow his favorite Scrabble word — a Shaqtastic success.
Imagine the Nets finally giving up their Brooklyn fantasy and moving to the Rock with one of the all-time greats in uniform. Imagine Shaq, after he decides to retire, staying with the franchise as a part owner, his smiling face on billboards and his hulking frame sitting in courtside seats.
The thought has certainly occurred to O’Neal, who already is heavily involved in real estate ventures in the city and has a strong interest in getting involved in the business side of the sport.
“Yes. Yes. Yes,” O’Neal said in a phone interview when asked if he wanted to get into ownership when he retired.
And if that team could be the Nets …
“It’d be nice — real nice,” he said. “I know the area, I know the people, it’s close to New York. Every organization needs two things: a great place to play and a couple of marquee players. You have that, and it’s a no brainer.”
So the player who can rescue the Nets for New Jersey is not LeBron James, the free agent everyone wants in 2010. As long as this team stays on this side of the Hudson River — and few outside the organization believe they’re getting to Brooklyn any more — James is not signing here, no matter how chummy he is with part owner Jay-Z.
No, the savior already has a Superman tattoo on his chest. Shaq, whose Phoenix Suns will play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight, also is a free agent in 2010. He might be nearing the end of his playing days, but his stature in the sport will never fade.
In Newark, he is more than a basketball player. He is a landowner and entrepreneur who is committed to rebuilding the city. He is part owner of a planned 25-story upscale condo building near NJPAC and understands how the presence of an NBA team would help that investment, too.
Shaq is the type of charismatic figure who could attract money from others, the perfect ambassador for a team that, for too much of its existence, has struggled to captivate this market.
I see what he’s saying, but this would be a huge letdown for Nets fans and the majority of basketball fans in the NY/NJ area, right? Going from the thought of ‘Bron in Brooklyn to Shaq in Newark? Shaq’s the man and all, The Diesel isn’t a terrible consolation prize (if it’s really going to help your franchise for years to come), and Newark would definitely be better than playing in the IZOD Center, but still…
As a Newark resident Id love to see it happen. People are so scared to come to Newark though. Unlike Brooklyn there is no white majority part of newark. But we can certainly use some celebrity status in the city to bring it back up. Itd be good to have someone REALLY involved in the city, who cares about it as Shaq does. Only from a owner standpoint. As far as playing, es no bueno.
No Nets fan should consider this a letdown. the rest of that article goes on to describe The Rock as one of the greatest arenas in the world. and it is going to waste (no offense to the Devils). the way the economy is, the brooklyn project is irresponsible. Keep the Nets in NJ!
@ Yoooo and loons –
have either of you guys been to the arena? is it legit?
That’s all fine and dandy but isn’t Jay-Z part owner as well. Jay’s been seen more at NY Knicks games than NJ Nets games.
Isn’t it against the rules for a player to be a part owner? I remember this coming up with Magic or MJ, too.
Let’s dream of Shaq-Fu with his new single.
I’m going, going
Back, back
To Newark, Newark
Dime- i’ve heard some really good first-hand accounts of the rock. all very positive.
the premise of that article does not work though. shaq’s stature as a retired all-time great player will make people care about the Nets in Jersey? really? the Nets had J-Kidd at his best and Vince Carter when he was still dunking on everyone’s heads and even then could not sell tickets. a “new jersey” team north of turnpike exit 13 will never work. it’s all knicks fans once you get that close to NYC.
No matter who’s playing for them in 2010 I gotta say i like the idea of the Nets playing in Newark. I used to work in the Gateway Center across the street from where the new arena is now…back when it was mainly boarded up buildings and parking lots with a few businesses thrown in. The neighborhood at that time kinda felt there had been all this money pumped into an area about 8 blocks long (from the NJPAC to Penn Station) and then they just stopped. I haven’t been to the new arena yet but from what I’ve seen (plenty of articles, pictures and it was on ESPN for the Seaton Hall/Villanova game last week) it seems like a legit NBA facility. Having the Nets play there would be HUGE for Newark.
I agree with Dmitry, Nets need to move to NY to sell tickets.
The problem with the Meadowlands was always about transportation and parking. On top of that, it is easily one of the crappiest buildings in the world. In Newark, this arena is steps away from Penn Station. If the Kidd/Vince teams played in Newark, attendance would not be a problem at all. So, NO, the Nets don’t need to be in NY to sell tickets.
Ive been, its dope. Like really a TOP NOTCH facility
I’m with loons on this…
The biggest issue is not that one must steal Knicks fans from NY in order to get the Nets to sell at Newark (although you might anyway). What Dmitri and Kush fail to consider is the amount of Nets fans in Jersey who until now would have attended games, but were deterred by the commute.
Maybe a useful stat to look up would be the Nets’ attendance on weekends v. weekday games. I have been a Nets fan since the days of Kendall Gill and Armon “the Hammer” Gilliam, and at least as far as my eyes could tell, attendance at weekend games was and continues to be significantly greater than at weekday games. I believe that for the average fan in northern-central/north Jersey to make a 45 min-1.5 hour drive and/or bus (because it is a drive-to location) to get to a game in the middle of a swamp, on a weekday night, is asking a lot of your fans. It only works for the Giants and Jets because you only have to make the commute once a week, or every two weeks, or even three, and there’s a party in the parking lot when you get there.
Moving to Newark would solve a lot of the transportation difficulty, and might get some of those fans to come to weekday games who might not otherwise. Other factors include the other attractions of Newark…restaurants, etc., which are at least more numerous and accessible than in East Rutherford. So in short, I can’t guarantee that moving to Newark will pull Knicks fans across the river, but it will likely bring a good number of Nets fans back to games.
The stats on attendance may prove me wrong…so I leave myself open to that attack, but feel free to look up the numbers and report back because I’m a bit too lazy at the moment to do so myself.
I have been to the Pru for a game between the Hall and NC State as well as the Legends Classic. It is a first class facility that deserves an NBA team. The Nets would go from playing at one of the worst, least accessible arenas to one of the best. As NJ’s premier city, the Bricks deserve to have the Nets and the fans would certainly appreciate it.