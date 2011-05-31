In The Cards Starring Yuta Tabuse, Scot Pollard & Greg Ostertag

I outgrew a lot of things from the ’80s, but cards stuck. (Also: professional wrestling.) I eventually abandoned baseball and football cards and moved to basketball, which had become my favorite sport. Plus there were fewer people who collected basketball cards, so it felt like being in a smaller club.
Cards, too, were changing. During the 2000s the card companies began including two types of premium inserts: autographed cards and jersey cards. Autograph cards were signed by the players and authenticated, whatever that meant. Jersey cards actually had small swatches of fabric from the player’s uniforms stitched into the card. Of course both types of inserts might have been frauds, but sports cards are a little bit like pro wrestling – you need a little suspended disbelief.
These days my collecting has slowed to a trickle (having a baby costs, like, money and stuff), but the hobby remains intact. For this column I trolled through my collection and picked out a selection of random and obscure cards to feature. Fair warning: If your computer has a Nerd-O-Meter, this article is going to bust that sucker pretty quickly.
*** *** ***
2004-05 Fleer Throwbacks Defining Authentic Yuta Tabuse Auto/Jersey RC
Yuta Tabuse has a really cool name and a really small head which is about half the size of the ball he’s holding. Yuta is a big deal in Japan, but I am not in Japan, so this card isn’t worth a ton of money. Darn. On a related note, every time I play pickup I get stuck guarding someone like Yuta, a five-foot waterbug that I have to hobble after like a decrepit Bruce Bowen. Why does everybody laugh at me when I say we need to play zone? I bet Bruce would play zone with me.
These are amazing!
Actually legit!
I spent so much money on cards around 00-05…stopped with Chris Pauls rookie class. Only ones I still have around are Lebron, Melo, Wade RC’s, and of course all my Iverson joints! It’s a shame that all these are pretty much worthless now…well there worth something to me but damn it I need some REAL worth. greenbacks.
But that Yuta Tabuse is on point. His signature is so clear haha.
nice
I’d be happy to trade for your Granger card :) …. I’m serious dude
@JD: whatcha got? i could use a good george gervin or shawn bradley or cherokee parks… you know, typical stuff :)