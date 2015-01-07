The Incomparable Kyle Korver Is The X-Factor For The Surprising Hawks

The Cavaliers and Bulls were the heavy favorites to run away with the NBA’s Eastern Conference this year, but nearing the halfway point of the 2014-2015 season, it’s the Atlanta Hawks who boast the conference’s best record. Yet despite all of their early-season success, Atlanta seems to be flying under the radar. News 100 percent of the team is up for sale this week received more national attention than anything the Hawks have accomplished on the court this year. This team is the NBA’s best-kept secret, and whileandmay be leading the way for Atlanta,has been the ultimate x-factor in ATL’s success this year.

Korver is playing out of his mind right now. He’s undoubtedly the best shooter in the league today, and his numbers prove it. Any player in the 180 club (if a player’s field goal, three point, and free throw percentages add up to at least 180, he’s a member of the club) is a very good shooter, but Korver is in the realm of the 200 club. That doesn’t happen very often. Atlanta’s marksman is today shooting 49.6 percent from the floor, 51.3 percent from beyond the arc and 94 percent from the free throw line. He’s the only player in the league to shot at least 49 percent from both the field and three and at least 90 percent from the line.

Korver is the league’s best long-range sniper. He can stroke it with ease from 30 feet, and he almost never chuck up an off-balance shot. Whether it’s a catch-and-shoot situation where he can run into the shot from a full sprint, Korver elevates and releases the ball exactly the same. That’s so much easier said than done, but Korver has mastered that aspect of shooting.

Korver ranks first in the NBA in True Shooting percentage at 71.5, a statistic adjusted to take into account all three percentages (2pt, 3pt, FT). He also ranks first among non-centers, and second overall, in Effective Field Goal percentage at 67.7 (eFG% measures 2-pointers and 3-pointers, but doesn’t take into account free throw percentage, which is why DeAndre Jordan is leading the league in this category right now despite shooting 41 percent from the stripe).

Kyle Korver is more than just a shooting specialist. To call him a “three-point specialist” is almost disrespectful at this point. He’s a very intelligent basketball player, and he uses his sky-high basketball IQ in other aspects of his game as well.

For someone who shoots the ball as well as Korver does, it seems crazy that he gets open so often. One of the biggest misconceptions in basketball is that getting open “just happens” — it doesn’t. Getting open is a skill, and a skill Korver has down as well as anybody in the NBA. He moves without the ball, sets hard screens for his teammates, and knows how to set up defenders before using screens to create space.

Korver also understands that his presence alone on the court opens up opportunities for the rest of his teammates. Defenses have to keep an extra eye on him because of his shooting ability, and often his defender has no help responsibilities. That equals more driving lanes for Jeff Teague, more room to operate in the high post for Paul Millsap, and more room to work the block for Al Horford.

