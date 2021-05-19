The Indiana Pacers entered Tuesday evening’s play-in matchup against the Charlotte Hornets facing some uncertainty. Earlier in the day, standout wing Caris LeVert was ruled out due to health and safety protocols, and Indiana had four additional players listed as questionable on the injury report. However, the Pacers established dominance from the outset and they were never challenged on the way to a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Indiana began the game with a 20-7 run before the first timeout, with Malcolm Brogdon returning from a 10-game absence with strong play and Doug McDermott getting loose from three-point distance.

looks like they forgot the scouting report 📝@dougmcdermott = elite shooter 🎯 pic.twitter.com/OACAHeyuHa — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2021

McDermott converted four three-pointers in the first quarter, leading the way for the Pacers with 16 points. The Pacers even beat the buzzer with a bucket from Edmond Sumner, pushing the team’s lead to 40-24 as they shot 60 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc in the opening frame.

There was a brief moment in which Charlotte threatened, cutting the lead to 52-37 with about five minutes remaining in the first half. On cue, Brogdon generated a three-point play to kick off a 12-4 run from the Pacers.

At the half, Indiana led by a 24-point margin and, while some crazy comebacks have transpired during this bizarre NBA season, the Hornets didn’t have a run in them. The Pacers led by 30-plus points in short order, driving the stake in further with a mind-blowing 108 points through three quarters and essentially removing any doubt as to which team would advance.

PUT IT DOWN GOGA pic.twitter.com/jynyRFa5Sw — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 19, 2021

As a team, the Pacers shot 55 percent from the floor and 16-for-35 (46 percent) from three-point range in the game, taking advantage of the opportunities provided by spotty Hornets defense. McDermott finished with 21 points, including four three-pointers, and his 20-point first half was key in putting distance between the Pacers and the Hornets.