The Pacers New-Look Offense Has Unleashed Domantas Sabonis

Midway through the first quarter of the Indiana Pacers’ season-opener against the New York Knicks, Domantas Sabonis worked off an Iverson screen, flowed from the left elbow to the right wing and caught a pass with 14 seconds left on the shot clock. His defender, Nerlens Noel, didn’t close out, so the All-Star big man launched, connecting on his second long ball of the game, matching any output he posted during three prior seasons with Indiana and signifying new beginnings for the fifth-year center. Watching that first game, it would not take long to understand this season will unlock a heightened version of Sabonis, and the uptick in three-point volume is only part of the equation.

Under new head coach Nate Bjorkgren, Sabonis is further solidifying himself as one of the NBA’s premier offensive big men and elevating his game to a new level. Through eight games, he’s averaging 21.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 61.6 percent true shooting (.563/.429/.647 split). Hovering around 24 percent, his usage rate, the typical barometer for offensive domineering, has not spiked from its 23 percent mark the prior two seasons. Per 100 possessions, he’s taking roughly the same amount of shots (19.1) that he has during his four-year Pacers tenure.

Instead, Bjorkgren constructed a non-traditional heliocentric offense around his star big man, providing him newfound paths to showcase the depths of his talents. Almost everything runs through Sabonis in some capacity, though in a vastly different manner than it does, say, Trae Young in Atlanta or did James Harden with the Mike D’Antoni-led Houston Rockets. Trailing only Nikola Jokic, he’s second in the NBA in touches per game (104.1). He’s tied with Rudy Gobert in screen assists (7.6) and leads all players in passes (80.7).

Last year, he ranked first in screen assists (7.0), third in passes (67.7) and sixth in touches (88.0), so Sabonis dictating the action on most plays is not a novel concept. Rather, the differentiator between this season and last season is the freedom he enjoys in each touch, and it’s helped guide Indiana from the 19th-ranked offense to fifth.

Most notably, he is afforded opportunities to lead the break, initiate outside of the paint and as a face-up scorer, with plays sometimes progressing quite slowly, but ultimately proving fruitful. The coaching staff trusts him to create and leverage his blend of ball skills, strength, craft and footwork, even if it requires lengthy stretches to unfold. Whereas his former head coach, Nate McMillan, predominantly featured him as a back-to-the-basket scorer and roll man, there’s much greater diversity this season. He was still enabled to trigger actions and play a vaguely similar style under the old regime, it’s just been vastly expanded with Bjorkgren in town.

Sabonis must be an absolute pain to battle against. He’s incredibly strong and physical, has an unrelenting motor, wields a bevy of ball and body fakes, and owns some of the best footwork in the league. There is no avenue he will not exhaust to create an opportunity for what he deems to be a quality shot. Containing him demands discipline, strength and mental acuity. Bjorkgren and Co. recognize the difficulty of meeting that criteria, and are letting their star big man operate as he pleases.

They’re also scheming him into advantageous positions as well, utilizing his fluidity to get him downhill. Most bigs cannot match his mobility and strength combination, and these plays seem reminiscent of actions we’d see guys like Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam and Zion Williamson frequent. Indiana knows the versatility of its offensive hub, which is breeding creativity and varied scoring chances.

Part of what makes Sabonis such a good offensive player is his scalability. He’s one of the NBA’s top passing big men, a bone-crushing screener and instinctively floats into openings for easy buckets off the ball. The Pacers tap into all of that, running a motion- and screen-heavy attack that often involves him facilitating those sets.