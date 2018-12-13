Two Pacers Fans Played The Worst Game Of Tic-Tac-Toe Ever

Twitter/@Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are off to a very good start to the season. At 17-10 entering Wednesday night, they sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have done so despite Victor Oladipo missing the last 11 games.

Oladipo returned to face the Bucks on Wednesday, and Indiana looked great in his first half back in action, taking a 15-point lead over Milwaukee in an important game in the division and for seeding. However, while the Pacers performed well on the court, the same cannot be said of their fans.

I’m not talking about attendance or a lack of support, but rather in one of the on-court competitions during a break in play. Two fans were asked to play tic-tac-toe, but they could only make a move after making a shot. What resulted was the most infuriating, miserable game of tic-tac-toe in history as one of them wasted three chances to win by putting a mark in the wrong place.