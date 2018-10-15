Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers have now locked up what they believe to be their foundational pieces for the future in Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner.

Oladipo has three years remaining on his contract at $21 million per year after being dealt to Indiana last season for Paul George and emerging as an All-Star for the Pacers. On Monday, the Pacers beat the deadline to reach an extension with their young star center Myles Turner, with a new deal that will pay him $80 million over the next four years.