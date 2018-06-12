Who The Indiana Pacers Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

2017-2018 was a fun season for the Indiana Pacers. Victor Oladipo’s breakout campaign was one of the better stories across the league and, in conjunction, the Pacers overachieved in comparison to any rational expectation.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if the Pacers can build on that considerable success but Indiana has the flexibility to do so. While the franchise isn’t blessed with overwhelming capital in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Pacers do have two picks (No. 23 and No. 50 overall) in which to add talent to the roster and a variety of avenues to potentially pursue in free agency.

Cory Joseph recently elected to pick up his player option and remain in Indiana, giving the Pacers one solid guard option alongside Oladipo. However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the rest of Indiana’s perimeter rotation and that extends to a potential need for versatile, talented players at the forward spots.

Indiana could go in a number of directions in the draft but here are six options that would make sense, either at No. 23 or No. 50 overall.