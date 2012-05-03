Indiana Pacers Training Staff Mocks The Amar’e Stoudemire Injury

We now have back-to-backs days wondering if NBA antics are funny or disrespectful. Prior to last night’s Game 3 of the Pacers/Magic series in Orlando, Austin Croshere tweeted the pic you see here with the line, “The Pacers training staff is taking injury prevention to a whole new level!”

You can see the words “Please do not hit” written on the tape.

Yes, it is mildly amusing, but IAMAGM.com tweeted out the the photo earlier this morning and asked, “QUESTION: What if the Miami Heat training staff mocked Amar’es injury like the Pacers did?”

People would be flipping out if the Heat had done this, right?

