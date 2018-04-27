Getty Image

LeBron James won Game 5 of the first round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers with a block on Victor Oladipo and a buzzer-beating three that put the Cavs on the brink of the second round. Only one of those plays was actually legal.

James joked that the play he made on Oladipo was actually goaltending, which was actually confirmed in the Last Two Minutes Report the NBA issued the next day. While it may not have actually changed the outcome of the game itself — James still made the dagger three to sink the Pacers — it was certainly enough to rile up fans in Indianapolis who thought James is now a criminal.

That includes the mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett, who on Friday issued an executive order outlawing goaltending in the city ahead of Game 6.