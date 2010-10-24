Injury updates on D-Wade, Kobe, Yao going into season openers

Now that the NBA preseason is out of the way and the regular season is right around the corner, it’s time to take stock of the notable injuries around the League and how they might impact the games that count … The three most watched players right now from a health standpoint are Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant and Yao Ming. D-Wade’s entire preseason was almost shorter than Kanye‘s “Power” video, but all sources say he and his hamstring will be ready for Opening Night. But he’s going to get back to find LeBron is definitely the focal point of the Heat, after LBJ and Chris Bosh were able to develop their on-court chemistry while Wade was sidelined. Kobe’s knee was strong enough for him to log about 35 minutes and damn near vanquish the Warriors with a game-winner on Friday, so he should have no problems when the Lakers open their title defense on Tuesday. And Yao (foot) has been kept under 24 minutes a night, just like the Rockets promised, so don’t expect much more from him than bare-minimum double-double averages. Are the Rockets good enough to make the playoffs with their 7-foot-5 All-NBA center turned into a glorified role player? If Luis Scola drinks the same Godzilla juice he drank during the FIBA World Championship all season, Houston has a shot … Considering the Faberge Egg treatment Yao and T-Mac are getting, it seems insane that once upon a time a lot of people thought those two could carry the Rockets to a championship. Today? You wouldn’t trust Yao or T-Mac to play pop-a-shot at Dave & Buster’s without spraining a shoulder … After his blink-and-you-missed-it preseason cameo, T-Mac still says he’ll be good for Opening Night, but Pistons coach John Kuester doesn’t sound so sure. “Tracy (has) worked extremely hard, but he has not been in a 5-on-5 environment since the Miami game,” Kuester told the Oakland Press. “The most important thing for him and for us is to get him right. I love the fact that he wants to project that opener, but I think the most important thing right now is, let’s get this thing right and make sure that you’re on track for the long haul, not the short-term.” What’s the over/under on how many games T-Mac plays? Let’s go with 45 but hope for the best … With word coming down that Mike Miller (thumb) will be out until about January, the Heat signed Jerry Stackhouse to fill the void. Stack is approaching 36 years old, and while he’s obviously not the same dude who can drop 20 a night or cram on random Dukies, he can get some buckets on the wing. But Stackhouse is a career 30-percent shooter beyond the arc; not quite the same threat as Miller in spreading the floor … If you caught the Auburn/LSU football game yesterday (GREAT game), you might have caught when they were comparing Auburn quarterback/beast Cameron Newton‘s smile to Magic Johnson‘s, complete with a split-screen shot for proof. After one announcer noted that Newton (6-6, 250) is about the same size as Magic, Verne Lundquist said, “Well, Magic is a little taller. And a little wider. Especially now.” … We’re out like Yao in an overtime game …