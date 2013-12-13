Chris Webber Wins Controversial Inside The NBA “Chariots Of BackFire” Race

#Charles Barkley #GIFs
12.13.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

There were so many things to love about the Inside the NBA “Chariots of BackFire” Race last night on TNT. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Chris Webber all lined up for a football field-sized jaunt that started â€” and ended â€” with some disputes we’re sure will continue to be debated by the TNT crew in the weeks and months ahead.

First, “Elevator” Ernie Johnson didn’t even run after he claimed Webber jumped the gun.

Then, after Webber and Kenny pushed away from Shaq â€” Chuck had long since bowed out â€” Kenny Smith appeared to have sprinted to a victory. But at the last second, Webber hustled to the tape and ended up beating Kenny by 0.01 seconds.

Mass confusion ensued after the race, as Kenny complained about the ending, Ernie complained about the start, Barkley (probably) complained about the race not being catered, and Webber posed with Shaq draped in an American flag.

Inside the NBA is the best.

Was Webber’s win fair?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#GIFs
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYCHRIS WEBBERDennis ScottERNIE JOHNSONgifsINSIDE THE NBAkenny smithShaquille O'NealSmack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP