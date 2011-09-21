Inside Scoop: Students Worried About St. John’s Basketball

“We will continue to work with the NCAA in an effort to review Amir, Norvel and Jakarr’s cases regarding their eligibility,” said Lavin in a statement. “Our student-athletes and their families have been patient and cooperative throughout this review process. We are hopeful that Amir, Norvel and Jakarr will be able to join us on the court this winter, and in the classroom when the 2012 spring semester begins.”
Spirits haven’t been too high about the basketball program around campus lately, mainly because the Johnnies don’t have any returning familiar faces. However, Red Storm fans had faith in their incoming freshman class, which was rated the third best in the nation. Now with Garrett, Pelle and Sampson out for the first 10 games, feelings are even more skeptical than they were beforehand. Even when they are able to return, it’s hard to believe that they will have an immediate impact. Not only does this hold back the team’s success this season, it could slightly damage Lavin’s reputation as a recruiting genius.
“The NCAA Eligibility Center informed us this afternoon that after a review, these three PSAs cannot qualify at this time,” said Director of Athletics Chris Monasch. “The University has been proactive and diligent in assisting in the reviews for each of our incoming men’s basketball student-athletes. We will continue to review what avenues the student-athletes may have to achieve their initial eligibility.”
Being a student at St. John’s, this news doesn’t serve as much of a surprise. Things have been noticeably different this year regarding the basketball program, as it would at any school losing 10 seniors and bringing in nine new players. Normally, the basketball team would be making appearances at every event on campus, out mingling with the fellow students on the strip, and even playing pickup in Taffner every now and then; but this year, that hasn’t been the case.
GOOOOOOOOOOO RED STORM!!!!!!!!!
They had so much momentum last year, you’d hate to see them take three steps back.
We still have plenty of talent, hopefully this brings our group closer as opposed to setting us back. Nurideen Lindsey, D’angelo Harrison, & Phil Greene are gonna have to pick up the slack
this article never explained the reason the players are ineligible.
@heckler, lmao. i’m laffing cuz i was wondering the SAME thing. i didnt see an explanation and i wasn’t sure i should mention it because it was such an obvious thing to include that i thought i just misread the article somehow. i thought i was slow but i guess i’m not the only one.
The news came out last week. The players didn’t do enough to graduate high school. Technically they’re still HS students.
I read that all 3 took the classes that they needed at some prep school near Philly and they all got A’s. For some reason the NCAA was skeptical about these grades which led to an investigation, which led to all three being declared ineligible.
Though this was a good read, it’s obvious that a far more interesting article could’ve been written if someone “in the know” wanted to share.