Inside The Jordan Brand 23/25 Experience

The other day I told y’all about the Jordan Brand 23/25 Experience before I even had a chance to make it through. But on Thursday, the snowiest of the snowy days here in Dallas, I trudged through the slush and was not disappointed with the result. Are you experienced?

From when you show up outside, you realize that the whole space is about the consumer experience. You can see the Air Jordan 2010 in the store, try it on and maybe even buy it, but there’s nowhere else that you can see the original sketches, samples and thought put into the end product.

On an amazing touchscreen panel – think the iPad but as big as a coffee table – you can watch videos dissecting every piece of the shoe, along with the new commercial spot. Around the corner, straight from the Nike Vault in Beaverton, was a snapshot of what Jordan Brand put together for Mike’s Hall of Fame induction in Springfield. With his high school yearbook, an original North Carolina jersey, his first pair of Air Jordans that resulted in a $5000 fine, an autographed basketball from the 72-10 team and one of the shoes Bugs Bunny wore in Space Jam, the artifacts were priceless.

Once you hit the main room, it got even more in-depth. Exploring the 25 years of Jordan, there were three giant screens on the wall that allowed you to dive into the history of each pair of Air Jordans. From the original sketches to memorable highlight clips to the ads from that time period, both young and old can learn and reminisce.

But perhaps the coolest part of the experience was the social mosaic. A unique web-based experience (integrated into Jumpman23.com), Jordan Brand allows fans to submit photos celebrating the 25 years of the brand. Up to 100,000 photos will be blended together in the mosaic, and you can even find your photo and zoom into the picture to explore. One amazing facts that Daryl Butler, Global Marketing Director of Consumer Experience at Jordan Brand told me, was that there were about 3000 photos uploaded in 47 countries that don’t even have Jordan Brand distribution.

Finally, the concierge desk was handing out free t-shirts and setting up appointments for an exclusive NIKEiD design session. With the opportunity to schedule your own private session with a Jordan Design Consultant, you could customize your own pair of Air Jordan Alpha 1s or get anything you’d like laser etched. (Check out the pair I iD’d below!)

And for those VIPs out there, there was a great setup in the back for all the players and media that came through. Check out all the pictures below.

