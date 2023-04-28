A lot was made of Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s response to a simple question in the aftermath of the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-ending loss to the Miami Heat earlier this week. Antetokounmpo was asked if he viewed this Bucks season as a failure due to their inability to make it out of the first round, and while he went to great lengths to stress that he was not trying to attack the reporter who asked the question, he made clear that he doesn’t believe coming up short in the pursuit of a championship means that a team should get hit with that label.

This led to a conversation on Inside the NBA on Thursday that decided to take a deep dive into how Giannis approached things.

"How do we define what failure Is?" The Inside the NBA crew takes a deeper dive into @Giannis_An34's passionate postgame interview pic.twitter.com/K3pbz1smGA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2023

The Inside crew is usually making headlines for doing something extremely funny, but this is a good reminder of why they’re the best in the business. Chuck, Ernie, Kenny, and Shaq got 10 minutes to have a lengthy, uninterrupted conversation where they handled this subject with a ton of care and insight, all of which comes from the perspectives of people who have dedicated their lives to the sport of basketball. And the best part is they don’t fully agree on things — Barkley and O’Neal, from the jump, come at this from two different viewpoints, which sets the table for the rest of the conversation. Like most things on Inside, the whole segment is worth a watch.